EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets drop on Fed tightening bets

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Thursday after U.S. GDP data supported the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year, potentially reducing liquidity in markets seen as increasingly vulnerable to an economic slowdown in China. Brazil's stock market was further pressured by a slump in banking shares following signs that the country's central bank had concluded its cycle of monetary tightening. The region's top three currencies in terms of volume - Brazil's real, Mexico's peso and Chile's peso - all weakened more than 1 percent after data showed U.S. growth accelerated in the second quarter, suggesting a steady momentum that could bring the Fed closer to hiking interest rates this year. Concerns that a recent selloff in China's stock market may accelerate the slowdown of the world's No. 2 economy have also been weighing on Latin American currencies. Most countries in the region greatly rely on exports to China. Leading losses in the region, Brazil's real dropped 1.3 percent, also pressured by fears that the country may lose its investment-grade credit rating. Traders wondered about the central bank's currency intervention strategy for August after the real traded at 12-year lows this week. If the bank maintains or slows the rollover pace of currency swaps - derivatives designed to prop up the real - investors will assume that policymakers are OK with the currency's recent depreciation. So far in July, the central bank has rolled over nearly 60 percent of the $10.7 billion in swaps that expire early next month. The real has lost nearly 8 percent in the same period. In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 0.85 percent as shares of banks Bradesco and Itau Unibanco slid 2.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Shares of Bradesco dropped even after Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank topped profit estimates for the second quarter. Analysts said investors were instead focused on an expected end to Brazil's monetary tightening campaign, which has allowed banks to increase borrowing costs. Shares of Brazil's Kroton, the world's largest private education firm, fell 4.7 percent after Reuters reported the Brazilian government will further cut the amount it spends on education by up to 2 billion reais ($593.4 million) this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 892.37 -0.86 -5.88 MSCI LatAm 2,253.85 -1.91 -15.77 Brazil Bovespa 49,731.43 -1.02 -0.55 Mexico IPC 44,334.36 -0.31 2.76 Chile IPSA 3,785.39 -0.51 -1.70 Chile IGPA 18,473.66 0.57 -2.10 Argentina MerVal 11,141.079 -1.52 29.86 Colombia IGBC 10,007.22 -0.83 -13.99 Venezuela IBC 15,391.63 -0.53 298.88 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.3732 -1.34 -21.22 Mexico peso 16.476 -1.13 -10.51 Chile peso 673.7 -1.18 -9.99 Colombia peso 2,868 -0.71 -16.74 Peru sol 3.1921 -0.25 -6.68 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.1825 0.00 -6.89 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.86 0.54 -5.79 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski)