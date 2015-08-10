FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on hopes Fed may delay rate hike
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on hopes Fed may delay rate hike

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
rose on Monday as comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice
chairman raised hopes that U.S. interest rates may not go up in
September as many expected, boosting investors' appetite for
risk.
    The Brazilian real rallied 1.9 percent to 3.44 per
dollar, leading gains among regional currencies, as a relative
lull in the domestic political front gave investors a respite.
It had weakened to as much as 3.57 last week on fear that a
growing political crisis in Brazil would further undermine
President Dilma Rousseff's austerity policies.
    "Today's a tepid day, without big news. The market remains
cautious," said Jaime Ferreira, head of currency trading at
Intercam brokerage in Brazil. 
    Also supporting the real's gains was last week's decision by
the central bank to increase the rollover of currency swaps,
derivatives it uses to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
    Other Latin American currencies also posted gains after Fed
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told Bloomberg TV that the global
deflationary trend "bothers" the U.S. central bank. His remarks
increased uncertainty as to whether the Fed will raise interest
rates in September, traders said. 
    The Argentine peso gained 1 percent in the parallel market
 after party primaries indicated the country's
presidential election is likely to go to a tight second-round
vote, with a business-friendly candidate challenging the
front-runner candidate from the ruling party. 

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               889.64     0.52    -7.45
 MSCI LatAm                         2258.16     2.24   -19.02
 Brazil Bovespa                    49417.34     1.73    -1.18
 Mexico IPC                        45304.96     0.99     5.00
 Chile IPSA                         3869.17     0.16     0.47
 Chile IGPA                        18813.77     0.17    -0.30
 Argentina MerVal                  11857.05     6.17    38.21
 Colombia IGBC                      9899.74     0.24   -14.91
 Venezuela IBC                     15223.66    -0.19   294.52
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.4428     1.88   -22.81
 Mexico peso                        16.1495     0.04    -8.70
 Chile peso                          673.75     0.52   -10.00
 Colombia peso                         2907     1.02   -17.85
 Peru sol                            3.2041    -0.06    -7.03
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.2175    -0.03    -7.24
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            14.77     1.02    -5.21
                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)

