EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on hopes Fed may delay rate hike

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Monday as comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chairman raised hopes that U.S. interest rates may not go up in September as many expected, boosting investors' appetite for risk. The Brazilian real rallied 1.9 percent to 3.44 per dollar, leading gains among regional currencies, as a relative lull in the domestic political front gave investors a respite. It had weakened to as much as 3.57 last week on fear that a growing political crisis in Brazil would further undermine President Dilma Rousseff's austerity policies. "Today's a tepid day, without big news. The market remains cautious," said Jaime Ferreira, head of currency trading at Intercam brokerage in Brazil. Also supporting the real's gains was last week's decision by the central bank to increase the rollover of currency swaps, derivatives it uses to intervene in the foreign exchange market. Other Latin American currencies also posted gains after Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told Bloomberg TV that the global deflationary trend "bothers" the U.S. central bank. His remarks increased uncertainty as to whether the Fed will raise interest rates in September, traders said. The Argentine peso gained 1 percent in the parallel market after party primaries indicated the country's presidential election is likely to go to a tight second-round vote, with a business-friendly candidate challenging the front-runner candidate from the ruling party. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1955 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 889.64 0.52 -7.45 MSCI LatAm 2258.16 2.24 -19.02 Brazil Bovespa 49417.34 1.73 -1.18 Mexico IPC 45304.96 0.99 5.00 Chile IPSA 3869.17 0.16 0.47 Chile IGPA 18813.77 0.17 -0.30 Argentina MerVal 11857.05 6.17 38.21 Colombia IGBC 9899.74 0.24 -14.91 Venezuela IBC 15223.66 -0.19 294.52 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4428 1.88 -22.81 Mexico peso 16.1495 0.04 -8.70 Chile peso 673.75 0.52 -10.00 Colombia peso 2907 1.02 -17.85 Peru sol 3.2041 -0.06 -7.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2175 -0.03 -7.24 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.77 1.02 -5.21 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)