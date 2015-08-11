FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide as China devalues yuan
August 11, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slide as China devalues yuan

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell
on Tuesday after China's decision to devalue the yuan by nearly
2 percent fueled a sharp drop in commodities prices as well as
concerns about the competitiveness of emerging market exporters.
    Latin America's most traded currencies - including those of
Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia 
- all dropped about 1 percent following the Chinese move, which
raised questions about Beijing's commitment to a strong yuan as
part of a strategy to stimulate domestic consumption rather than
exports. 
    "China's unexpected currency devaluation is driving
broad-based risk aversion across markets as participants
consider its implications for global commodity demand,
inflation, and the balance of risks to growth," analysts with
Scotiabank wrote in a report.
    In Brazil, a weaker yuan could hurt the competitiveness of
local manufacturing exporters, Trade Minister Armando Monteiro
said. 
    Yet analysts said such concerns seem to be exaggerated for
now, as the yuan depreciation remains considerably smaller than
that of other emerging economies.
    In Latin America, the currencies of Mexico and Chile have
weakened about 10 percent so far this year. The Colombian peso
has lost nearly 20 percent while the Brazilian real has slumped
24 percent.
    "Any loss of competitiveness against China from today's
'devaluation' should be limited," Neil Shearing, chief emerging
market economist with London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a
research note. 
    "Several emerging markets, notably Brazil, have seen sharp
pickups in export volume growth since the start of the second
quarter of this year," he added.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                    Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 878.23    -1.07    -7.17
 MSCI LatAm                           2203.56    -1.73   -17.79
 Brazil Bovespa                     48760.796     -1.2    -2.49
                                            5           
 Mexico IPC                          44750.63    -1.26     3.72
 Chile IPSA                           3854.87    -0.37     0.10
 Chile IGPA                          18760.21    -0.28    -0.58
 Argentina MerVal                           0        0  -100.00
 Colombia IGBC                        9821.58    -0.23   -15.58
 Venezuela IBC                       15339.87     0.76   297.54
                                                               
 Currencies                                    daily %    YTD %
                                                change   change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                           3.5005    -1.66   -24.08
 Mexico peso                          16.3168    -0.96    -9.64
 Chile peso                             680.5    -0.99   -10.89
 Colombia peso                           2942    -1.19   -18.83
 Peru sol                              3.2091    -0.16    -7.17
 Argentina peso (interbank)            9.2225    -0.03    -7.29
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              14.77     1.02    -5.21
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
