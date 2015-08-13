FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil bourse lower on bank loan default fears
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil bourse lower on bank loan default fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Banking shares drove the
Brazilian bourse lower on Thursday as a quarterly report by
Banco do Brasil SA, the country's largest lender, fueled fears
that loan defaults may rise further in coming months.
    Concern about a revived plan to raise taxes on the profits
of financial institutions also weighed on shares of banks for a
second consecutive day. 
    Shares of Banco do Brasil slid 3 percent after it
raised estimates for loan-loss provisions this year and reported
an unexpected jump in loan renegotiations in the second quarter.
 
    Shares of other Brazilian banks such as Itau Unibanco
 and Bradesco dropped 2.7 percent and 1.8
percent, respectively, driving the benchmark Bovespa index 0.9
percent lower.
    Jitters about a persistent political crisis in Brazil also
weighed on the real, which led losses among regional
currencies with a 1.1 percent drop.
    Latin American currencies weakened across the board as
traders focused their attention back on the likelihood of an
interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                             Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets             864     0.27    -9.89
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                    2149.98    -1.39   -20.07
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               47978.30    -0.85    -4.06
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                   43878.08    -0.35     1.70
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    3813.34    -0.39    -0.98
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   18573.78    -0.36    -1.57
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             11681.02     0.38    36.16
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                 9748.65    -0.88   -16.21
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC                15373.59    -0.01   298.41
                                                 
                                                        
 Currencies                             daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                                Latest           
 Brazil real                    3.5117    -1.08   -24.32
                                                 
 Mexico peso                   16.3959    -0.72   -10.08
                                                 
 Chile peso                      685.8    -0.34   -11.58
                                                 
 Colombia peso                    2981    -1.39   -19.89
 Peru sol                       3.2372    -0.40    -7.98
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)     9.2350    -0.03    -7.42
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)       14.92    -0.20    -6.17
                                                 
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
