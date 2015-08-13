EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil bourse lower on bank loan default fears

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Banking shares drove the Brazilian bourse lower on Thursday as a quarterly report by Banco do Brasil SA, the country's largest lender, fueled fears that loan defaults may rise further in coming months. Concern about a revived plan to raise taxes on the profits of financial institutions also weighed on shares of banks for a second consecutive day. Shares of Banco do Brasil slid 3 percent after it raised estimates for loan-loss provisions this year and reported an unexpected jump in loan renegotiations in the second quarter. Shares of other Brazilian banks such as Itau Unibanco and Bradesco dropped 2.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, driving the benchmark Bovespa index 0.9 percent lower. Jitters about a persistent political crisis in Brazil also weighed on the real, which led losses among regional currencies with a 1.1 percent drop. Latin American currencies weakened across the board as traders focused their attention back on the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 864 0.27 -9.89 MSCI LatAm 2149.98 -1.39 -20.07 Brazil Bovespa 47978.30 -0.85 -4.06 Mexico IPC 43878.08 -0.35 1.70 Chile IPSA 3813.34 -0.39 -0.98 Chile IGPA 18573.78 -0.36 -1.57 Argentina MerVal 11681.02 0.38 36.16 Colombia IGBC 9748.65 -0.88 -16.21 Venezuela IBC 15373.59 -0.01 298.41 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5117 -1.08 -24.32 Mexico peso 16.3959 -0.72 -10.08 Chile peso 685.8 -0.34 -11.58 Colombia peso 2981 -1.39 -19.89 Peru sol 3.2372 -0.40 -7.98 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2350 -0.03 -7.42 Argentina peso (parallel) 14.92 -0.20 -6.17 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)