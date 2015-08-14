FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency rallies on signs political crisis easing
August 14, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency rallies on signs political crisis easing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real jumped more
than 1 percent on Friday on initial signs that a local political
crisis that has included calls for the resignation of President
Dilma Rousseff was easing.
    The real led gains among Latin American currencies
after a Supreme Court ruling gave more powers to Senate
President Renan Calheiros, a government ally, to stop possible 
impeachment proceedings against Rousseff in Congress.
    Other recent developments, including a recent agreement
between Rousseff and leading senators to break the country's
political gridlock, added to the perception that political risks
are receding in Brazil.
    Investors remained cautious, however, as thousands of
Brazilians were expected to rally on Sunday to demand that
Rousseff step down.
    Other Latin American currencies had a more modest
performance as U.S. inflation and industrial production data
supported the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates in September. 
    Higher U.S. interest rates are likely to reduce investors'
appetite for riskier assets in emerging markets.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1750 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                     Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                                   pct   change
                                                change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 863.17    -0.19    -9.57
 MSCI LatAm                          2,152.86     0.07   -21.13
 Brazil Bovespa                     47,679.95    -0.69    -4.65
 Mexico IPC                         43,888.98     0.04     1.72
 Chile IPSA                          3,801.54    -0.31    -1.28
 Chile IGPA                          18,522.6    -0.28    -1.84
 Argentina MerVal                  11,523.479    -1.29    34.32
 Colombia IGBC                       9,733.33    -0.17   -16.34
 Venezuela IBC                      15,373.59        0   298.41
                                                               
 Currencies                                      Daily  YTD pct
                                                   pct   change
                                       Latest   change  
 Brazil real                           3.4777     1.02   -23.58
 Mexico peso                          16.3884     0.05   -10.03
 Chile peso                            684.25     0.23   -11.38
 Colombia peso                          2,988    -0.20   -20.08
 Peru sol                              3.2431    -0.18    -8.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)            9.2400    -0.03    -7.47
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)              14.98    -0.07    -6.54
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
