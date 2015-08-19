EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa slumps with banks, power utilities

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday as shares of banks and power utilities slumped, while Latin American currencies slid before the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA fell as much as 5.1 percent to a 17-month low after Brazil's largest bank by assets pledged to extend 9 billion reais ($2.6 billion) in credit to a "wide array of productive sectors" affected by Brazil's economic recession. Banco do Brasil's plan follows a similar announcement by state-run mortgage provider Caixa Economica Federal, which rekindled concerns about the use of state-controlled banks to stimulate the economy. Investors were also worried about the impact of the plan on the health of those banks even as Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said it was designed to meet market demand and posed no major risk to the financial institutions. Banking shares have also been under pressure in Brazil because of plans to increase taxes on the sector. Shares of Brazilian power utilities also fell as investors mulled government measures to partially compensate hydropower generators for losses imposed by a severe draught that caused a power crisis in the country. Shares of power utilities Copel and Eletrobras fell nearly 4 percent as investors digested the measures. "One size does not fit all," UBS analysts wrote in a client note. "We anticipate case-by-case negotiations with unclear impact to near-term profitability for the sector or for each individual company." In currency markets, the Brazilian real, the Mexican peso, and the Colombian peso all dropped around 1 percent as investors feared the Fed might signal it is ready to raise interest rates in September, a move that is expected to reduce the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1655 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 839.44 -1.02 -11.31 MSCI LatAm 2091.20 -2.44 -21.42 Brazil Bovespa 46292.28 -2.44 -7.43 Mexico IPC 43411.08 -1.05 0.62 Chile IPSA 3762.22 -0.44 -2.30 Chile IGPA 18389.45 -0.24 -2.55 Argentina MerVal 10858.07 -3.28 26.57 Colombia IGBC 9490.15 -1.75 -18.43 Venezuela IBC 15053.66 0.94 290.12 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5021 -1.09 -24.12 Mexico peso 16.5395 -0.84 -10.86 Chile peso 697.4 -0.56 -13.05 Colombia peso 3033 -1.00 -21.27 Peru sol 3.2521 -0.09 -8.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2475 0.00 -7.54 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.09 -0.27 -7.22 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)