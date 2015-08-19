FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa slumps with banks, power utilities
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 5:06 PM / in 2 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa slumps with banks, power utilities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday as shares of banks
and power utilities slumped, while Latin American currencies
slid before the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting.
    Shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA fell as
much as 5.1 percent to a 17-month low after Brazil's largest
bank by assets pledged to extend 9 billion reais ($2.6 billion)
in credit to a "wide array of productive sectors" affected by
Brazil's economic recession. 
    Banco do Brasil's plan follows a similar announcement by
state-run mortgage provider Caixa Economica Federal, which
rekindled concerns about the use of state-controlled banks to
stimulate the economy. 
    Investors were also worried about the impact of the plan on
the health of those banks even as Finance Minister Joaquim Levy
said it was designed to meet market demand and posed no major
risk to the financial institutions. 
    Banking shares have also been under pressure in Brazil
because of plans to increase taxes on the sector.
 
    Shares of Brazilian power utilities also fell as investors
mulled government measures to partially compensate hydropower
generators for losses imposed by a severe draught that caused a
power crisis in the country. 
    Shares of power utilities Copel and Eletrobras
 fell nearly 4 percent as investors digested the
measures.
    "One size does not fit all," UBS analysts wrote in a client
note. "We anticipate case-by-case negotiations with unclear
impact to near-term profitability for the sector or for each
individual company."
    In currency markets, the Brazilian real, the Mexican
peso, and the Colombian peso all dropped around 1
percent as investors feared the Fed might signal it is ready to
raise interest rates in September, a move that is expected to
reduce the allure of higher-yielding emerging market assets.

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1655 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                  daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                     Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  839.44    -1.02   -11.31
 MSCI LatAm                            2091.20    -2.44   -21.42
 Brazil Bovespa                       46292.28    -2.44    -7.43
 Mexico IPC                           43411.08    -1.05     0.62
 Chile IPSA                            3762.22    -0.44    -2.30
 Chile IGPA                           18389.45    -0.24    -2.55
 Argentina MerVal                     10858.07    -3.28    26.57
 Colombia IGBC                         9490.15    -1.75   -18.43
 Venezuela IBC                        15053.66     0.94   290.12
                                                                
 Currencies                                     daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                        Latest           
 Brazil real                            3.5021    -1.09   -24.12
 Mexico peso                           16.5395    -0.84   -10.86
 Chile peso                              697.4    -0.56   -13.05
 Colombia peso                            3033    -1.00   -21.27
 Peru sol                               3.2521    -0.09    -8.40
 Argentina peso (interbank)             9.2475     0.00    -7.54
                                                         
 Argentina peso (parallel)               15.09    -0.27    -7.22
                                                         
 
   

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.