EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on China move; real drops further

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday after the Chinese central bank acted to restore investors' confidence in the world's No. 2 economy, although the Brazilian real extended its decline on local political concerns. MSCI's benchmark index for Latin American stocks gained 0.6 percent, one day after slumping 3.9 percent amid a global market selloff triggered by concerns over the Chinese economy. Key stock indexes in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia all gained more than 1.0 percent. In an attempt to shore up the Chinese economy and investor sentiment, China's central bank lowered interest rates and bank reserve requirements for the second time in two months. The move brought some relief to global markets even as analysts expressed doubts about its impact on the real economy. "We think it is questionable how the easing measures can help the real economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a research note. "In our view, China must re-engage the investment interests of the private sector, instead of the government attempting to use public spending to replace private investment." Despite investors' revived appetite for risk, the Brazilian real fell 1 percent to a fresh 12-year low of 3.59 per dollar as investors worried about a deep economic recession and a growing political crisis in Latin America's largest economy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 788.08 2.11 -19.3 MSCI LatAm 1967.62 0.55 -28.26 Brazil Bovespa 44799.96 1.05 -10.41 Mexico IPC 42141.44 1.62 -2.33 Chile IPSA 3666.4 1.39 -4.79 Chile IGPA 17970.28 1.38 -4.77 Argentina MerVal 10007.09 1.76 16.65 Colombia IGBC 8951.04 1.43 -23.07 Venezuela IBC 14876.04 -0.32 285.52 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.5882 -1.05 -25.94 Mexico peso 17.117 0.46 -13.86 Chile peso 702.5 -0.11 -13.68 Colombia peso 3204 0.95 -25.47 Peru sol 3.2881 -0.35 -9.40 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.2700 -0.03 -7.77 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.92 -0.50 -12.06 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Frances Kerry)