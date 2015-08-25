FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on China move; real drops further
August 25, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on China move; real drops further

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday after the Chinese central bank acted to restore
investors' confidence in the world's No. 2 economy, although the
Brazilian real extended its decline on local political concerns.
    MSCI's benchmark index for Latin American stocks
 gained 0.6 percent, one day after slumping 3.9
percent amid a global market selloff triggered by concerns over
the Chinese economy. 
    Key stock indexes in Brazil, Mexico, Chile
 and Colombia all gained more than 1.0 percent.
    In an attempt to shore up the Chinese economy and investor
sentiment, China's central bank lowered interest rates and bank
reserve requirements for the second time in two months. The move
brought some relief to global markets even as analysts expressed
doubts about its impact on the real economy. 
    "We think it is questionable how the easing measures can
help the real economy," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a
research note. "In our view, China must re-engage the investment
interests of the private sector, instead of the government
attempting to use public spending to replace private
investment."
    Despite investors' revived appetite for risk, the Brazilian
real fell 1 percent to a fresh 12-year low of 3.59 per
dollar as investors worried about a deep economic recession and
a growing political crisis in Latin America's largest economy. 
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1925 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               788.08     2.11    -19.3
 MSCI LatAm                         1967.62     0.55   -28.26
 Brazil Bovespa                    44799.96     1.05   -10.41
 Mexico IPC                        42141.44     1.62    -2.33
 Chile IPSA                          3666.4     1.39    -4.79
 Chile IGPA                        17970.28     1.38    -4.77
 Argentina MerVal                  10007.09     1.76    16.65
 Colombia IGBC                      8951.04     1.43   -23.07
 Venezuela IBC                     14876.04    -0.32   285.52
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.5882    -1.05   -25.94
 Mexico peso                         17.117     0.46   -13.86
 Chile peso                           702.5    -0.11   -13.68
 Colombia peso                         3204     0.95   -25.47
 Peru sol                            3.2881    -0.35    -9.40
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.2700    -0.03    -7.77
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.92    -0.50   -12.06
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
