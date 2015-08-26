FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slides for 4th day on political jitters
August 26, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real slides for 4th day on political jitters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened
for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as investors
worried about the economic implications of a local political
crisis, while lingering concerns about China weighed on emerging
market currencies in general.
    The real slid to as much as 3.6556 per dollar, its
weakest level in more than 12 years, with traders worried about
a possible investigation into President Dilma Rousseff's 2014
reelection campaign.
    The investigation, which is being considered by Brazil's top
electoral court, could result in an impeachment of Rousseff and
her vice president, although most political analysts say that
outcome is unlikely for now.
    Also weighing on the real and other Latin American
currencies were lingering concerns about the health of the
Chinese economy and an expected rise in U.S. interest rates.
    Some traders said an unexpected jump in U.S. capital goods
orders in July added to the prospect that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may soon raise borrowing costs, potentially reducing the
allure of emerging markets. 
    "The market is full of uncertainties and, in a scenario like
that, a strong U.S. data release causes a lot of harm," said
Reginaldo Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage
Treviso in Sao Paulo.
    The currencies of major commodities exporters such as Chile
 and Colombia also posted losses, but the Mexican
peso rose in line with Wall Street gains.
    
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1545 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                786.23    -0.29   -17.54
 MSCI LatAm                          1957.69    -1.18   -27.37
 Brazil Bovespa                     45106.71     1.26    -9.80
 Mexico IPC                         41837.15    -0.41    -3.03
 Chile IPSA                          3686.01     0.53    -4.28
 Chile IGPA                         18009.48     0.22    -4.56
 Argentina MerVal                  10094.079     3.23    17.66
 Colombia IGBC                       8860.17    -0.06   -23.85
 Venezuela IBC                      14924.92     0.33   286.78
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.6294    -0.61   -26.78
 Mexico peso                         17.0797     0.77   -13.68
 Chile peso                            705.4    -0.41   -14.03
 Colombia peso                        3234.2    -0.85   -26.16
 Peru sol                             3.3081    -0.60    -9.95
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.2750    -0.03    -7.82
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.87     0.63   -11.78
                                                       
 
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Andrew Hay)

