EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies get reprieve as policymakers offer support
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies get reprieve as policymakers offer support

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging markets
recovered on Thursday from a sharp selloff as Latin American
stocks and currencies rose, while Russia's rouble and Turkey's
lira rebounded after policymakers pledged to take any necessary
measures to stabilize their markets.
    Traders said the recent panic selling had abated for now as
markets priced in the current pace of stimulus withdrawal by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, though some analysts voiced concerns the
respite would be short-lived.
    The Fed on Wednesday said it would cut its monthly bond
purchases by another $10 billion, and a Reuters poll on Thursday
showed that economists expect the U.S. central bank to maintain
the pace of the taper throughout this year. 
    China's economic slowdown, however, left investors worried 
after an index of business conditions for Chinese manufacturers
dipped for the first time in six months in January.
 
    Many emerging countries, including Brazil and Chile, greatly
rely on commodities exports to China, which makes their
currencies vulnerable to further losses should the world's
second-largest economy disappoint forecasts.
    "China risk has risen, and U.S. Treasury yields have fallen"
since the beginning of the year, David Lubin, chief emerging
market economist at Citi, wrote in a research note. "The net
effect is to create a reminder that weak emerging markets still
face a rather hostile environment for their exports."
    Citi forecast real exchange rates to rise further in weak
developing countries with "unfinanceable current account
deficits" in order to cool domestic consumption and imports.
    Turkey and South Africa were among countries that hiked
interest rates this week, with only an initial limited impact on
investor sentiment.
    Currencies eventually steadied on Thursday as central banks
from Istanbul to Moscow and Brasilia took new measures or
stepped up verbal intervention to shore up their markets.
    The rouble came off a record low against the euro and
its lowest level in nearly five years against the dollar after
the Russian central bank said it would make unlimited
interventions if the exchange rate strays outside of its target
corridor. 
    A Reuters poll of economists found that the Russian currency
is expected to firm by mid-year to 34 per dollar after some
short-term turbulence. It last traded at 34.89 per dollar, 0.5
percent stronger on the day. 
    The Turkish lira rose as much as 0.9 percent to
2.24 per dollar after the central bank said it may further
tighten liquidity if necessary after massively raising all its
interest rates late on Wednesday. It last traded at 2.266, 0.2
percent weaker for the day. 
    Romania's leu climbed 0.3 percent against the euro 
after the country's central bank intervened indirectly in the
market. Even in India, whose currency has not sold off
as much as its peers, policymakers pledged to take all necessary
steps to ensure stability in the country's financial markets.
 
    
    RELIEF IN LATAM MARKETS 
    On the other side of the Atlantic, the Brazilian real 
closed 0.8 percent stronger after the central bank announced it
would auction $2.3 billion on the spot market on Friday through
repurchase agreements. 
    The offer, which is intended to roll over similar dollar
lines that expire next month, underscores Brazil's commitment to
supporting liquidity in its foreign exchange market.
    Other Latin American currencies were also in the black, with
the Mexican peso gaining 0.2 percent and the Chilean peso
 0.3 percent stronger.
    A benchmark MSCI index of emerging market stocks 
erased losses after earlier hitting a 4-1/2-month low. The Latin
American portion of the index gained 0.4
percent.
    The recent emerging markets rout had gained traction as many
investors deemed returns too low given the outlook for higher
U.S. Treasuries yields. Much of the outflow was triggered by
retail investors, who are usually more averse to short-term
volatility.
    "Institutional investors have remained faithful, (but) it
may be that some of these positions are starting to crack," said
Manik Narain, emerging market strategist at UBS.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT

     Stock indexes                   daily %     YTD %
                     Latest          change      change
 MSCI LatAm          2,886.04        0.42        -10.21
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa      47,241.12       -0.66       -8.28
                                                 
 Mexico IPC          40,940.93       0.62        -4.18
                                                 
 Chile IPSA          3,417.83        0.72        -7.61
                                                 
 Chile IGPA          17,043.76       0.63        -6.49
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal    5,793.57        2.37        7.47
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC       11,977.43       0.23        -8.37
                                                 
 Peru IGRA           15,477.42       0.53        -1.75
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC       2,798.44        0.05        2.26
                                                 
                                                 
 Currencies                          daily %     YTD %
                           Latest    change      change
 Brazil real         2.4140          0.76        -2.37
                                                 
 Mexico peso         13.3840         0.16        -2.64
                                                 
 Chile peso          547.1000        0.35        -3.84
                                                 
 Colombia peso       2011.2900       -0.21       -3.94
                                                 
 Peru sol            2.8160          0.21        -0.82
                                                 
 Argentina peso      8.0050          0.00        -18.89

 Argentina peso      12.5500         3.19        -20.32

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
