EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico gains on rating upgrade but markets still jittery

(Adds Mexico credit rating upgrade by Moody's; updates prices) By Walter Brandimarte and Carolyn Cohn RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso gained on Wednesday after Moody's upgraded the country's credit rating to the coveted A rating, but global appetite for emerging market assets was undercut by continued worries over the outlook for the world's two biggest economies. A benchmark MSCI index of emerging market stocks finished little changed after disappointing U.S. private-sector jobs data added to fears of a slowdown in the world's largest economy, which could further dampen growth prospects for developing countries. Investors are awaiting the release on Friday of U.S. payrolls data for January; the monthly data is considered an important economic barometer. While some investors find attractive valuations in emerging markets after a recent selloff, others fear that prices could still fall if China, the world's second biggest economy, or the United States stumble. "There are still worries about emerging markets and China and now we had some bad U.S. data which raised more concern as the U.S. economy needs to stand on its own," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with Renascenca brokerage in Sao Paulo. The Mexican peso gained 0.4 percent against the dollar to its strongest level in a week after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the country's credit rating to A3, citing a raft of economic reforms that President Enrique Pena Nieto has pushed through Congress. The upgrade could help investors differentiate Mexico from other developing countries with weaker economic fundamentals in future episodes of market turbulence. "Mexico's upgrade and increasing creditworthiness contrast with the outlook for the largest economy in Latin America - Brazil," said Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos, adding that Brazil's "gradual deterioration of fiscal and current account fundamentals may lead to a rating downgrade sometime this year." But on Wednesday Brazil's real gained 0.6 percent as the central bank continued to support the exchange rate by offering investors a hedge against currency losses. Sentiment toward emerging market currencies remained fragile as many investors bet the dollar would gain further as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to cut back stimulus this year. Among those currencies, the Turkish lira and South African rand look the most vulnerable despite aggressive interest rate hikes by their central banks, a Reuters poll found. The rand dropped 0.4 percent on Wednesday while the lira was little changed. POLAND KEEPS RATES UNCHANGED The zloty rose half a percent to a one-week high against the euro following the Polish central bank's expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged at 2.5 percent. Poland sees no need to react to turbulence in emerging markets as a recent slight fall in its exchange rate is only temporary, central bank Governor Marek Belka said after the rate decision. The ruble rebounded from a five-year low set on Tuesday after the Finance Ministry said it would postpone forex purchases of nearly $6 billion to refill one of the country's sovereign wealth funds, which would have pressured the currency. Russian stocks also rebounded from Tuesday's five-month lows. But the Ukrainian hryvnia extended losses to hit a four-year low as political turmoil continued, though the central bank stepped in to support it at 8.7 per dollar. Data on Tuesday showed Ukraine's current account deficit widened sharply last year, to $16 billion. "The (central bank) seems to have finally abandoned its four-year peg ... and will be moving toward greater FX flexibility," analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a client note. "As a result, we hike our FX forecast to 10 per dollar for (end) 2014, which should bring UAH close to its fair value and cut the current account deficit to a more sustainable 3 percent of GDP." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 917.22 -0.06 -8.47 Markets MSCI LatAm 2,853.33 0.31 -11.13 Brazil Bovespa 46,624.39 -0.72 -9.48 Mexico IPC 39,954.12 -0.33 -6.49 Chile IPSA 3,410.14 0.08 -7.81 Chile IGPA 17,030.18 0.13 -6.57 Argentina MerVal 5,924.08 -3.48 9.89 Colombia IGBC 11,961.01 0.47 -8.49 Peru IGRA 15,068.48 -0.08 -4.35 Venezuela IBC 2,818.88 0.2 3.01 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.3994 0.61 -1.78 Mexico peso 13.2760 0.35 -1.85 Chile peso 559.5000 -0.25 -5.97 Colombia peso 2049.4400 -0.68 -5.73 Peru sol 2.8240 -0.04 -1.10 Argentina peso 7.8950 1.42 -17.76 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.5000 0.40 -20.00 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki in London and Priscila Jordao in Sao Paulo; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)