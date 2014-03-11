EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on China concern, stocks steady

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies extended their recent slide on Tuesday on lingering concern about falling Chinese demand for the region's commodities exports, but stock indexes steadied after a recent sell-off. Chile's peso led losses among regional currencies, falling 0.8 percent to its weakest in nearly five years, after prices of copper, the country's main export, tumbled to three-year lows. The Brazilian real closed 0.6 percent weaker in its fourth straight session of losses, even as the central bank provided investors with protection against a weaker exchange rate by selling currency swaps. "With iron ore prices falling, it will be much harder for the Brazilian real to 'graduate' from the Fragile Five basket by showing good trade numbers," Citi strategist Kenneth Lam wrote in a note to clients. He referred to the currencies of Brazil, India, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa, which Morgan Stanley said are poised to underperform due to their countries' current account deficits. The Mexican peso lost 0.4 percent in its third straight session of declines. Latin American stocks halted a two-day sell-off, however, with the MSCI benchmark index for the region little changed, near its lowest since Feb. 6. Brazil's Bovespa stock index edged 0.4 percent higher, although shares of mining and steel companies continued their decline as prices of iron ore fell to 17-month lows. Preferred shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, fell 1 percent to 26.10 reais, an eight-month low. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, Brazil's No. 3 steelmaker and No. 2 iron ore producer, fell 2.3 percent to 8.65 reais. Supporting gains in the Bovespa index were shares of bank Itaú Unibanco and those of state-run oil firm Petrobras. Petrobras gained 0.8 percent and recovered part of the losses it recorded on the previous day, when it sold $8.5 billion in global notes. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2055 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 955.89 0.09 -4.67 Markets MSCI LatAm 2881.78 0.07 -9.97 Brazil Bovespa 45697.62 0.36 -11.28 Mexico IPC 38689.57 0.05 -9.45 Chile IPSA 3659.3 0.19 -1.08 Chile IGPA 18104.77 0.17 -0.67 Argentina MerVal 5754.38 -0.61 6.74 Colombia IGBC 12922.66 0.96 -1.14 Peru IGRA 15110.22 0.09 -4.08 Venezuela IBC 2642.39 -1.53 -3.44 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.3666 -0.62 -0.41 Mexico peso 13.2775 -0.47 -1.86 Chile peso 574.2 -0.78 -8.38 Colombia peso 2044.35 -0.14 -5.50 Peru sol 2.801 0.00 -0.29 Argentina peso 7.8650 -0.03 -17.45 Argentina peso 10.8 1.39 -7.41 <-------------------------------------------------------------- GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014:GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014:-------------------------------------------------------------->