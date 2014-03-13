EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets rise on encouraging U.S. data

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Thursday as investors, still cautious about an economic slowdown in China, focused on encouraging jobs and retail sales figures in the United States. The Latin American portion of MSCI's benchmark stock index jumped as much as 1 percent in early trade after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in February. Even as gains moderated later, it was the first rise of the MSCI Latin America index after four consecutive sessions of losses triggered by fears China's demand for the region's commodities exports may further decline. "A better perception of the U.S. economy left investors less averse to risk globally," said André Perfeito, chief economist at Gradual Investimentos in São Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was little changed from Wednesday's close, supported by shares of power utilities such as Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, also known as Cemig , which jumped more than 2 percent. Shares of Brazil's power sector companies rose on reports the government will announce later on Thursday plans to refund power distributors for sky-rocketing energy prices. Fears about China's economic slowdown still weighed on Latin American markets, however, driving Mexico's IPC stock index 0.4 percent lower. Such concerns were fueled by a string of Chinese data that showed growth in investment, retail sales and factory output all fell to multi-year lows. In foreign exchange markets, most Latin American currencies rose as the dollar weakened broadly against a basket of currencies, reflecting a rebound in investors' appetite for risk assets. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.3 percent to 2.351 per dollar after data showed Brazil retail sales rose unexpectedly in January. The numbers reinforced expectations that the central bank will keep raising interest rates to curb inflation, adding to the allure of the currency. Chile's peso rose 0.4 percent to 570.20 per dollar in its second session of gains, partially recovering from a sharp sell-off that had taken the currency to its weakest level in nearly five years earlier this week. Still, analysts warned the peso was poised to weaken further as Chile's central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points later on Thursday. Chilean policymakers have already reduced the country's base interest rate by 75 basis points since October as the economy faltered. "The deterioration in economic activity trends along with the rate-cutting cycle are two factors that are likely to continue to weigh on the Chilean peso," ING strategists said in a research note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 945.38 0.08 -5.79 Markets MSCI LatAm 2882.78 0.41 -10.3 Brazil Bovespa 45821.45 -0.09 -11.04 Mexico IPC 38494.79 -0.36 -9.91 Chile IPSA 3626.83 0.1 -1.96 Chile IGPA 17967.89 0.09 -1.42 Argentina MerVal 5731.52 0.31 6.32 Colombia IGBC 12981.92 0.76 -0.68 Peru IGRA 15183.84 0.19 -3.62 Venezuela IBC 2650.37 0 -3.15 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3510 0.31 0.25 Mexico peso 13.204 0.28 -1.32 Chile peso 570.2 0.35 -7.73 Colombia peso 2042.39 0.19 -5.40 Peru sol 2.805 -0.14 -0.43 Argentina peso 7.8850 -0.10 -17.66 Argentina peso 10.9 -0.28 -8.26 <-------------------------------------------------------------- GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014:GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014:-------------------------------------------------------------->