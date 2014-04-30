EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall with Ambev; mining shares drop

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks mostly fell on Wednesday after a government decision to raise taxes on beer and sodas dragged down shares of beverage maker Ambev by more than 5 percent. A drop in mining shares also weighed on Brazilian and Mexican equity markets after both Vale SA and Grupo Mexico reported lower quarterly earnings. Trading in Latin American stock and currency markets was generally slower before Thursday's Labor Day holiday, which will shut down bourses across the region. MSCI's benchmark stock index for Latin America lost 0.5 percent as Brazil's Bovespa index slid 0.7 percent. Ambev was the biggest weight on the Bovespa index, with its shares poised to close at their lowest level in at least six weeks. Ambev, Latin America's largest brewer, became the latest victim of a government attempt to meet its fiscal savings goal by raising taxes on specific products - this time on beverages. Vale's shares fell about 1.5 percent after the company said its first-quarter profit shrank by nearly a fifth from a year earlier as prices of iron ore, its main product, fell sharply. Although Vale's results were mostly in line with market expectations, some analysts were disappointed at the price the company received for iron ore sold during the quarter in comparison to spot prices. Vale's shares will likely be under pressure during the next few months because of the "vision that iron ore prices will remain on a declining trend as we approach 2015," analysts with Brazil's BTG bank said. In Mexico, the IPC stock index was little changed as a 2.5 percent gain in shares of cement maker Cemex was offset by a 1.4 percent decline in shares of Grupo Mexico. Cemex's first-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts, helped by higher U.S. demand for cement. Grupo Mexico reported a 35 percent drop in profits. In currency markets, the Brazilian real was little changed at 2.2315 per dollar. It erased early losses after the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat about prospects for the U.S. economy, supporting global appetite for risk. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 995.35 -0.46 -0.28 Markets MSCI LatAm 3249.54 -0.54 2.08 Brazil Bovespa 51503.09 -0.65 -0.01 Mexico IPC 40715.28 0.03 -4.71 Chile IPSA 3898.96 1.35 5.40 Chile IGPA 19135.01 1.08 4.98 Argentina MerVal 6755.82 -1.05 25.32 Colombia IGBC 13554.77 0.4 3.70 Peru IGRA 15499.53 1.66 -1.61 Venezuela IBC 2339.8 0.25 -14.50 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2315 0.05 5.62 Mexico peso 13.0679 0.28 -0.29 Chile peso 564.7 -0.60 -6.84 Colombia peso 1933 0.00 -0.05 Peru sol 2.808 0.00 -0.53 Argentina peso 8.0000 0.03 -18.84 (interbank) Argentina peso 10.52 0.48 -4.94 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Priscila Jordao in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)