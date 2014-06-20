EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop 1 pct, Argentine bonds rise for 2nd day

By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks and currency dropped on Friday as investors pocketed part of recent gains in a low-volume session squeezed between a local holiday and the weekend. Other Latin American bourses also posted losses as a recent Wall Street rally appeared to fizzle out, leaving markets susceptible to profit-taking, but prices of Argentine bonds rose for a second consecutive session on speculation of a negotiated solution for the country's debt impasse. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index reopened after a Thursday national holiday with 1 percent slide. So far this month, however, the index has gained over 6 percent on bets that a more market-friendly government next year could benefit shares of state-run companies. Some traders said profit-taking in Brazil was encouraged by a Thursday opinion poll that showed President Dilma Rousseff, often criticized by her interventionist policies, stopped losing votes ahead of October's presidential elections. The same poll showed that her popularity continued to sink, however. Other traders warned that thin trading volumes during the World Cup soccer tournament were exacerbating market moves. "There is little trading volume and, after Wednesday's strong gains, part of the market is in the mood to take profits," said Pablo Spyer, a director at Mirae Asset Securities Brasil. "Volumes are low during these days of World Cup." Brazil hosts the soccer tournament until July 13 and, especially in Latin American countries, trading often slows down as market participants watch the games. In Mexico, the IPC stock index lost 0.3 percent after four consecutive sessions of gains. Benchmark Wall Street indexes eked out a sixth day of gains but analysts warned the rally is running out of gas now. In currency markets, the Brazilian real lost 0.1 percent while the Mexican peso rose 0.2 percent in a tepid session. ARGENTINA BONDS GAIN Prices of Argentine bonds rose for a second consecutive session, recouping part of recent sharp losses, as investors hoped for a negotiated solution between Argentina and bond holders, known as holdouts, who did not accept the country's debt restructuring following its $100 billion default in 2001-02. Fueling that expectation, Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday that her government would negotiate with all the country's creditors. Fears that Argentina could default on its debt increased after a U.S. judge ruled that the country cannot continue to pay investors who accepted the debt restructuring unless it also pays the holdouts who are demanding full payment for the defaulted bonds. Argentina's dollar-denominated 2017 Global bond rose 2.28 points in price to bid 86.67 to the dollar, while its 2033 global bond jumped 2.95 point in price to 78.23 to the dollar. "The consensus view is still for a negotiated solution that avoids a technical default," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies in New York, wrote in a research note. She warned, however, that it does not appear that officials are ready to begin negotiations or a workaround solution. "We assume a protracted process before officials identify a solution," she said, adding that she no longer sees Argentina as a medium-term positive credit event of regime change but rather a short-term negative event of technical default. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 1044.34 -0.53 4.71 Markets MSCI LatAm 3402.68 -0.72 7.08 Brazil Bovespa 54669 -0.97 6.14 Mexico IPC 42819.41 -0.32 0.22 Chile IPSA 3867.99 -0.66 4.56 Chile IGPA 18882.47 -0.53 3.60 Argentina MerVal 7347.64 -4.91 36.29 Colombia IGBC 14328.18 0.76 9.62 Peru IGRA 16670.18 0.03 5.82 Venezuela IBC 2154.35 #N/A -21.28 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2305 -0.08 5.66 Mexico peso 12.9924 0.22 0.29 Chile peso 555.9 0.16 -5.36 Colombia peso 1882.8 -0.04 2.61 Peru sol 2.805 -0.07 -0.43 Argentina peso 8.1275 0.03 -20.12 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.4 -0.81 -19.35 (parallel) Turkish lira 2.1415 0.14 South African rand 10.676 0.63 Russian rouble 34.4699 -0.29 (Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)