EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets little changed in light trading
July 4, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets little changed in light trading

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks were little changed on Friday, with a U.S. market holiday
and a shortened Brazil trading session keeping many investors on
the sidelines.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index was unchanged as a
slight drop in bank shares offset a gain in electric utilities.
    Stock trading in Brazil is set to close at 2:30 p.m. (17:30
GMT) on Friday because of the World Cup game between Brazil and
Colombia later in the afternoon.
    Brazil's currency, the real , closed trading at
1 p.m., falling 0.1 percent to 2.2135 per U.S. dollar. 
    "The market is thinking more about soccer than the dollar,"
said Marcos Trabbold, a currency trader with B&T in Sao Paulo.
    Other currencies in the region remained mostly flat with
reduced volume. 
    Colombia's peso weakened slightly after a six-session
rally during which it outperformed all other major emerging
market currencies for the week.
    The strengthening peso, which broke through the key 1,850
level on Thursday, will likely elicit more forceful action by
the central bank and the government to limit gains, wrote Brown
Brothers Harriman analysts in a client note on Friday.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1061.98     -0.02      5.93
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      3406.96      0.23       6.2
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 53879.95      0.01      4.61
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     43499.41     -0.37      1.81
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3890.07     -0.09      5.16
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     18936.12     -0.07      3.89
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal                8052.88     -1.14     49.38
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  14099.74     -0.22      7.87
                                                    
 Peru IGRA                      16926.78      0.14      7.45
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                   2131.14  #N/A        -22.12
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      2.2135     -0.12      6.47
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     12.9711     -0.13      0.45
                                                    
 Chile peso                        548.3      0.04     -4.05
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      1845     -0.10      4.72
 Peru sol                          2.778     -0.11      0.54
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)       8.1375      0.03    -20.22
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)            12      0.42    -16.67
                                                    
 
    

 (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

