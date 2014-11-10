EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real gains after hitting 9-year low

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency, the real , strengthened on Monday after hitting its weakest intraday level in over nine years in the previous session. Most other Latin American currency and stock markets were littlechanged in a day with few major market drivers. The real gained nearly 1 percent against the dollar as investors considered the currency's recent decline overdone. The real had fallen about 10 percent over the past two months, driven by weak economic data and uncertainty over potential changes to newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff's economic policy. "The stars have aligned for continued real weakness, including bad budget and current account deficits, slow growth, and high inflation," wrote Brown Brothers Harriman's Marc Chandler. "That trend should continue near-term." Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell slightly, though exporters dropped more sharply. Exporters, which earn mostly in dollars and have costs in reais, tend to outperform when the real weakens. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1633 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 997.72 1.02 -1.5 MSCI LatAm 3039.31 0.38 -5.4 Brazil Bovespa 53198.85 -0.05 3.28 Mexico IPC 44622.61 0.02 4.44 Chile IPSA 3887.8 -0.01 5.10 Chile IGPA 18981.47 -0.03 4.14 Argentina MerVal 10410.189 -1.68 93.10 Colombia IGBC 0 0 -100.00 Peru IGRA 15534.37 0.42 -1.39 Venezuela IBC 2973.82 -0.34 8.67 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.5377 0.99 -7.13 Mexico peso 13.54 0.00 -3.77 Chile peso 586.7 0.17 -10.33 Colombia peso 2100.5 -0.07 -8.02 Peru sol 2.928 -0.03 -4.61 Argentina peso 8.5100 0.00 -23.71 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.45 5.22 -19.68 (parallel) (Editing by W Simon)