EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down on China, oil prices

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stock indexes were mostly lower on Monday due to concerns over weak manufacturing data from China and a sharp drop in oil prices. Currencies were mixed, with the Mexican peso and Brazilian real rising against the dollar and Colombia's peso continuing its recent decline. Data on Monday showed growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in November. China is Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a top destination for Latin American raw materials exports such as soybeans, oil, copper and iron-ore. Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell by its most in over a month, mostly due to a drop in shares of raw materials exporters such as state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, and mining firm Vale SA . Petrobras preferred shares are down 22 percent this year as the company struggles with a combination of political uncertainty, an ongoing corruption investigation and falling oil prices. Oil prices hit five-year lows on Monday as traders continued to adapt to last week's decision by OPEC to maintain output levels despite the recent drop in prices. The decision has hurt not only oil companies, but also the currencies of oil exporting nations such as Colombia, whose peso is currently trading at its weakest level in five and a half years. The Brazilian real strengthened about 1 percent after the central bank signaled on Monday that it would fully roll over expiring swap auctions. Traders have been watching for any indication that the currency intervention program, which offers hedging protection to Brazilian businesses and helps support the real, would be changed in President Dilma Rousseff's second term. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 989.8 -1.48 0.2 MSCI LatAm 2974.47 -1.13 -6.01 Brazil Bovespa 52997.08 -3.05 2.89 Mexico IPC - - - Chile IPSA 3985.88 -0.15 7.75 Chile IGPA 19434.87 -0.12 6.63 Argentina MerVal 0 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 12074.2 0 -7.63 Peru IGRA 15120.96 0.1 -4.02 Venezuela IBC 2991.17 0 9.30 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.5472 0.90 -7.47 Mexico peso 13.878 0.37 -6.11 Chile peso 609.5 -0.18 -13.68 Colombia peso 2239 -1.00 -13.71 Peru sol 2.925 -0.10 -4.51 Argentina peso 8.5250 0.00 -23.84 (interbank) Argentina peso 13.05 1.15 -23.37 (parallel) (Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)