EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down on China, oil prices
December 1, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down on China, oil prices

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stock indexes
were mostly lower on Monday due to concerns over weak
manufacturing data from China and a sharp drop in oil prices.
    Currencies were mixed, with the Mexican peso and Brazilian
real  rising against the dollar and Colombia's peso
 continuing its recent decline.
    Data on Monday showed growth in China's manufacturing sector
slowed in November. China is Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and
a top destination for Latin American raw materials exports such
as soybeans, oil, copper and iron-ore.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell by its most in
over a month, mostly due to a drop in shares of raw materials
exporters such as state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and mining firm Vale SA
.
    Petrobras preferred shares are down 22 percent this year as
the company struggles with a combination of political
uncertainty, an ongoing corruption investigation and falling oil
prices.
    Oil prices hit five-year lows on Monday as traders continued
to adapt to last week's decision by OPEC to maintain output
levels despite the recent drop in prices. The decision has hurt
not only oil companies, but also the currencies of oil exporting
nations such as Colombia, whose peso is currently trading at its
weakest level in five and a half years.
    The Brazilian real strengthened about 1 percent after the
central bank signaled on Monday that it would fully roll over
expiring swap auctions. Traders have been watching for any
indication that the currency intervention program, which offers
hedging protection to Brazilian businesses and helps support the
real, would be changed in President Dilma Rousseff's second
term.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                        daily %     YTD %
                             Latest    change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         989.8    -1.48       0.2
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                  2974.47    -1.13     -6.01
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa             52997.08    -3.05      2.89
                                               
 Mexico IPC                        -        -         -
                                               
 Chile IPSA                  3985.88    -0.15      7.75
                                               
 Chile IGPA                 19434.87    -0.12      6.63
                                               
 Argentina MerVal                  0        0   -100.00
                                               
 Colombia IGBC               12074.2        0     -7.63
                                               
 Peru IGRA                  15120.96      0.1     -4.02
                                               
 Venezuela IBC               2991.17        0      9.30
                                               
                                                       
 Currencies                           daily %     YTD %
                                       change    change
                              Latest           
 Brazil real                  2.5472     0.90     -7.47
                                               
 Mexico peso                  13.878     0.37     -6.11
                                               
 Chile peso                    609.5    -0.18    -13.68
                                               
 Colombia peso                  2239    -1.00    -13.71
 Peru sol                      2.925    -0.10     -4.51
                                               
 Argentina peso               8.5250     0.00    -23.84
 (interbank)                                   
                                               
 Argentina peso                13.05     1.15    -23.37
 (parallel)                                    
                                               
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
