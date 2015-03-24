FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real seesaws as cenbanker talks about swap plan
March 24, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real seesaws as cenbanker talks about swap plan

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
swung widely on Tuesday as investors tried to decipher comments
from central bank President Alexandre Tombini about the future
of Brazil's currency intervention program.
    The real rose more than 1 percent in the morning,
initially boosted by Standard & Poor's decision to affirm
Brazil's credit rating at BBB-minus with a stable outlook, a
surprising vote of confidence in President Dilma Rousseff's
fiscal austerity policies. 
    It then erased all of the gains to drop nearly 1 percent
after Tombini said the central bank's currency swap program has
been an important tool to curb volatility in the real but
already "substantially" meets investors' demand for hedging.
    Some investors saw his remarks as a sign that the central
bank intends to stop offering new swaps, which are derivatives
that provide investors with protection against currency losses,
when the program expires in April.
    Investors later turned more upbeat, however, when Tombini
stressed that the central bank is comfortable with the current
stock of swaps and that it could roll over those contracts for
many years to come. 
    The real last traded 0.4 percent stronger at 3.13 per
dollar.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT
    
 Stock indexes       Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                    pct   change
                                 change  
 MSCI Emerging          979.13     0.38     1.99
 Markets                                 
 MSCI LatAm           2,496.65     0.04    -8.51
                                         
 Brazil Bovespa      51,091.61    -1.57     2.17
                                         
 Mexico IPC          44,043.42     0.21     2.08
 Chile IPSA           3,893.49     0.39     1.10
 Chile IGPA           18,981.9     0.41     0.59
 Argentina MerVal    11,385.38     2.12    32.71
                                         
 Colombia IGBC        9,833.29     -0.8   -15.48
                                         
 Peru IGRA           12,532.58     0.06   -15.29
 Venezuela IBC        4,796.18    -0.17    24.29
                                         
                                                
 Currencies                     daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                        Latest           
 Brazil real            3.1284     0.44   -15.05
                                         
 Mexico peso            14.907     0.13    -1.09
 Chile peso             621.25     0.67    -2.39
                                         
 Colombia peso        2,510.57     1.97    -4.88
                                         
 Peru sol                3.066     0.26    -2.84
 Argentina peso         8.7950     0.00    -2.79
 (interbank)                             
                                         
 Argentina peso          12.77     0.70     9.63
 (parallel)                              
                                         
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Walter Brandimarte; Editing
by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
