EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real seesaws as cenbanker talks about swap plan

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real swung widely on Tuesday as investors tried to decipher comments from central bank President Alexandre Tombini about the future of Brazil's currency intervention program. The real rose more than 1 percent in the morning, initially boosted by Standard & Poor's decision to affirm Brazil's credit rating at BBB-minus with a stable outlook, a surprising vote of confidence in President Dilma Rousseff's fiscal austerity policies. It then erased all of the gains to drop nearly 1 percent after Tombini said the central bank's currency swap program has been an important tool to curb volatility in the real but already "substantially" meets investors' demand for hedging. Some investors saw his remarks as a sign that the central bank intends to stop offering new swaps, which are derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses, when the program expires in April. Investors later turned more upbeat, however, when Tombini stressed that the central bank is comfortable with the current stock of swaps and that it could roll over those contracts for many years to come. The real last traded 0.4 percent stronger at 3.13 per dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging 979.13 0.38 1.99 Markets MSCI LatAm 2,496.65 0.04 -8.51 Brazil Bovespa 51,091.61 -1.57 2.17 Mexico IPC 44,043.42 0.21 2.08 Chile IPSA 3,893.49 0.39 1.10 Chile IGPA 18,981.9 0.41 0.59 Argentina MerVal 11,385.38 2.12 32.71 Colombia IGBC 9,833.29 -0.8 -15.48 Peru IGRA 12,532.58 0.06 -15.29 Venezuela IBC 4,796.18 -0.17 24.29 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1284 0.44 -15.05 Mexico peso 14.907 0.13 -1.09 Chile peso 621.25 0.67 -2.39 Colombia peso 2,510.57 1.97 -4.88 Peru sol 3.066 0.26 -2.84 Argentina peso 8.7950 0.00 -2.79 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.77 0.70 9.63 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Alan Crosby)