#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real drops as central bank ends intervention

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday after the central bank
announced it will end its forex intervention program at the end
of March, reducing artificial support for one of the world's
worst performing currencies.
    The decision, in line with a broader government effort to
reduce intervention in the economy, did not have an even bigger
impact on the real because central bank President Alexandre
Tombini had already signaled the program could not be extended
past March 31.  
    The real lost 1.4 percent to 3.17 per dollar while
other key Latin American currencies such as the Mexican peso
 and the Chilean peso were steady or slightly
stronger.
    Expectation that the central bank would scrap its currency
intervention program, combined with a growing economic and
political crisis in Brazil and fears of higher U.S. interest
rates, have driven the real nearly 16 percent lower this year.
    In March alone, it has tumbled nearly 19 percent, which
makes it the worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked by
Reuters. 
    The real had been kept largely over valued during the past
few years as President Dilma Rousseff resorted to a number of
unconventional policies to fight inflation. Since re-election to
a second term in office starting this year, however, she has
been trying to chance course.
    Economists welcomed the end of the currency intervention
program, which they said not only created economic distortions
but had also become increasingly ineffective and expensive.
    "A very welcome move and a step forward to facilitate the
needed macroeconomic adjustment," Goldman Sachs' senior
economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients. "In our
assessment, the central bank has intervened excessively in the
forex market over the last 19 months."
    Under the program, the central bank offered investors a
daily supply of currency swaps, derivatives that provide
protection against currency losses.
    The stock of those swaps currently stands at around $113
billion - an amount the central bank considers enough to meet
investors' demand for hedging. The bank said it will fully roll
over swaps that mature on April 1 and beyond.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                   daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                      Latest              
 MSCI Emerging           975.73    -0.26     2.29
 Markets                                  
 MSCI LatAm             2484.19    -0.47    -8.49
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa         51595.4     0.17     3.18
                                          
 Mexico IPC            43721.36    -0.75     1.33
                                          
 Chile IPSA             3890.87    -0.12     1.04
                                          
 Chile IGPA            18982.33    -0.01     0.59
                                          
 Argentina MerVal      11154.55    -2.02    30.02
                                          
 Colombia IGBC           9960.3     1.12   -14.39
                                          
 Peru IGRA             12509.75    -0.09   -15.44
                                          
 Venezuela IBC          5014.06     4.54    29.94
                                          
                                                 
 Currencies                      daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                         Latest           
 Brazil real             3.1693    -1.40   -16.15
                                          
 Mexico peso             14.965    -0.15    -1.48
                                          
 Chile peso               619.8     0.23    -2.16
                                          
 Colombia peso             2551    -1.57    -6.39
                                          
 Peru sol                 3.064     0.07    -2.77
                                          
 Argentina peso          8.8000    -0.03    -2.84
 (interbank)                              
                                          
 Argentina peso           12.78     0.31     9.55
 (parallel)                               
                                          
 
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Walter Brandimarte; Editing
by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
