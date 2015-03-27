FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam currency losses before Yellen speech
March 27, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam currency losses before Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real lost
more than 1 percent on Friday, leading losses in Latin American
foreign exchange markets, as investors turned cautious ahead of
a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the
day.
    Data showing Brazil barely avoided a recession in 2014,
although slightly better than expected, failed to cheer
investors who remained focused on prospects for a painful
economic contraction this year. 
    "The GDP data confirmed the feeling that nothing is doing
very well, that we can't expect the economy to recover any time
soon," said Reginaldo Siaca, head of currency trading at TOV
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
    Concerns about Brazil's economic and political troubles have
left the real more vulnerable to sharp price moves. As the Fed
prepares to raise interest rates soon, the Brazilian currency
has tumbled 20 percent so far in March, more than any of the 152
currencies tracked by Reuters.
    On Friday the real declined 1.3 percent to 3.23 per
dollar, piercing its 10-day simple moving average of 3.21. 
    Other Latin American currencies posted a better performance.
The Mexican peso and the Chilean peso dropped
around 0.2 percent each, while the Colombian peso gained
0.1 percent.
    Investors are avoiding taking on large positions in emerging
markets before Yellen's speech scheduled for 1945 GMT, near or
after the close of Friday's session in most of Latin America. 
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                     Daily  YTD pct
                      Latest         pct   change
                                  change  
 MSCI Emerging            958.7    -0.39     0.64
 Markets                                  
 MSCI LatAm            2,407.35    -1.14   -10.73
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa       50,264.59    -0.62     0.51
                                          
 Mexico IPC           43,371.09     0.33     0.52
 Chile IPSA            3,884.52     0.32     0.87
 Chile IGPA           1,8956.18     0.34     0.45
 Argentina MerVal     10,473.36    -0.53    22.08
                              9           
 Colombia IGBC         9,892.55    -0.83   -14.97
                                          
 Peru IGRA            12,341.58    -0.27   -16.58
 Venezuela IBC         5,095.09      1.8    32.04
                                          
                                                 
 Currencies                        Daily  YTD pct
                                     pct   change
                         Latest   change  
 Brazil real             3.2313    -1.33   -17.76
                                          
 Mexico peso             15.173    -0.22    -2.83
                                          
 Chile peso                 623    -0.20    -2.66
                                          
 Colombia peso          2,556.2     0.15    -6.58
                                          
 Peru sol                 3.093    -0.39    -3.69
                                          
 Argentina peso          8.8075     0.00    -2.92
 (interbank)                              
                                          
 Argentina peso           12.73     0.47     9.98
 (parallel)                               
                                          
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
