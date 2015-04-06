FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets gain on weak U.S. jobs data
April 6, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets gain on weak U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies and stocks gained on Monday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal
Reserve may take longer to raise borrowing costs, boosting
investors' appetite for emerging market assets.
    The Brazilian real and the Colombian peso, the
region's worst-performing currencies this year, posted the
largest gains of the session as they jumped 1 percent and 1.4
percent, respectively.
    In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index 
rose 1.3 percent while Mexico's IPC index climbed 1
percent.
    Doubts about the timing of an expected rate hike by the Fed
increased after Friday's closely watched employment data showed
U.S. non-farm payrolls posted in March their smallest gain since
December 2013. 
    The data was released on Friday when financial markets were
closed for the Easter holiday.
    "The data was much weaker than expected," said Flavio
Serrano, a senior economist with Besi Brasil, an investment bank
in Sao Paulo. "The market was closed here, so the impact is felt
today."
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT
 
 Stock indexes                   daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                      Latest              
 MSCI Emerging           1006.6     1.24     3.97
 Markets                                  
 MSCI LatAm             2612.19     2.53     -6.6
                                          
 Brazil Bovespa        53828.96     1.33     7.64
                                          
 Mexico IPC            44641.19     0.99     3.47
                                          
 Chile IPSA             3968.24     0.06     3.05
                                          
 Chile IGPA            19302.29     0.04     2.29
                                          
 Argentina MerVal     11358.439     2.59    32.40
                                          
 Colombia IGBC         10257.73     0.81   -11.83
                                          
 Peru IGRA             12959.36      1.9   -12.40
                                          
 Venezuela IBC           5455.8     0.12    41.39
                                          
                                                 
 Currencies                      daily %    YTD %
                                  change   change
                         Latest           
 Brazil real             3.0983     0.95   -14.23
                                          
 Mexico peso            14.8308     0.00    -0.59
                                          
 Chile peso               611.2     0.70    -0.79
                                          
 Colombia peso           2527.1     1.36    -5.50
                                          
 Peru sol                 3.092     0.16    -3.65
                                          
 Argentina peso          8.8300    -0.03    -3.17
 (interbank)                              
                                          
 Argentina peso           12.48     0.56    12.18
 (parallel)                               
                                          
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski Editing
by W Simon)

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon
