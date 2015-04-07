EMERGING MARKETS-Vale supports Bovespa as iron ore prices rebound

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, supported Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index on Tuesday as prices for the metal rebounded after a prolonged slide. Most Latin American stocks and currencies were higher as investors continued to bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve may delay an expected interest rate hike following worse-than-forecast jobs data on Friday. Vale's shares jumped about 5 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange as prices for Dalian iron ore futures for September delivery rose more than 2 percent after eight consecutive sessions of losses. Vale's shares hit a 8-1/2-year low at the end of March. In foreign exchange markets, the currencies of Brazil , Mexico and Chile gained between 0.2 and 0.3 percent. Traders said Brazil's economic and political troubles, such as those related to a corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, could still weigh on the currency in coming days. "Whenever the real gains someone steps in the market to buy dollars," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "The trend here is still for investors to buy dollars." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1750 GMT Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.49 -0.04 5.18 MSCI LatAm 2,608.89 -0.5 -3.87 Brazil Bovespa 53,685.49 -0.1 7.36 Mexico IPC 45,157.43 0.69 4.66 Chile IPSA 3,981.74 0.05 3.40 Chile IGPA 19,353.22 0.01 2.56 Argentina MerVal 11,434.33 -0.04 33.28 Colombia IGBC 10,342.86 0.21 -11.10 Peru IGRA 12,930.3 -0.15 -12.60 Venezuela IBC 5,300.09 -2.64 37.35 Currencies Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change Brazil real 3.1137 0.25 -14.65 Mexico peso 14.8945 0.18 -1.01 Chile peso 609.7 0.30 -0.54 Colombia peso 2,507.5 0.94 -4.77 Peru sol 3.1 -0.23 -3.90 Argentina peso 8.8350 -0.03 -3.23 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.34 1.22 13.45 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing by Andrew Hay)