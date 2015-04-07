FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Vale supports Bovespa as iron ore prices rebound
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Vale supports Bovespa as iron ore prices rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Vale, the
world's largest iron ore producer, supported Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index on Tuesday as prices for the metal rebounded after
a prolonged slide.
    Most Latin American stocks and currencies were higher as
investors continued to bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve may
delay an expected interest rate hike following
worse-than-forecast jobs data on Friday.
    Vale's shares jumped about 5 percent on the Sao
Paulo stock exchange as prices for Dalian iron ore futures for
September delivery rose more than 2 percent after eight
consecutive sessions of losses. 
    Vale's shares hit a 8-1/2-year low at the end of March.
    In foreign exchange markets, the currencies of Brazil
, Mexico and Chile gained between 0.2 and
0.3 percent.
    Traders said Brazil's economic and political troubles, such
as those related to a corruption scandal at state-run oil
company Petrobras, could still weigh on the currency
in coming days.
    "Whenever the real gains someone steps in the market to buy
dollars," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias
consultancy in Sao Paulo. "The trend here is still for investors
to buy dollars."
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1750 GMT
    
 Stock indexes           Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                         pct   change
                                      change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets     1,005.49    -0.04     5.18
                                              
 MSCI LatAm                2,608.89     -0.5    -3.87
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa           53,685.49     -0.1     7.36
 Mexico IPC               45,157.43     0.69     4.66
 Chile IPSA                3,981.74     0.05     3.40
 Chile IGPA               19,353.22     0.01     2.56
 Argentina MerVal         11,434.33    -0.04    33.28
                                              
 Colombia IGBC            10,342.86     0.21   -11.10
 Peru IGRA                 12,930.3    -0.15   -12.60
 Venezuela IBC             5,300.09    -2.64    37.35
                                                     
 Currencies                            Daily  YTD pct
                             Latest      pct   change
                                      change  
 Brazil real                 3.1137     0.25   -14.65
 Mexico peso                14.8945     0.18    -1.01
 Chile peso                   609.7     0.30    -0.54
 Colombia peso              2,507.5     0.94    -4.77
 Peru sol                       3.1    -0.23    -3.90
 Argentina peso              8.8350    -0.03    -3.23
 (interbank)                                  
                                              
 Argentina peso               12.34     1.22    13.45
 (parallel)                                   
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing
by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.