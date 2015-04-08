FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets rally on politics, Fed hopes
April 8, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil assets rally on politics, Fed hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's stocks and
currency led gains in Latin America on Wednesday as hopes that
President Dilma Rousseff would improve ties with her allies in
Congress added to expectations that the Federal Reserve may take
longer to raise U.S. interest rates.
    The real rallied more than 2 percent to its strongest
intraday level in a month after Rousseff tasked Vice President
Michel Temer, who is from the largest party in her coalition
base, with the job of negotiating with lawmakers on behalf of
the government.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index topped 54,000
points for the first time since late November 2014.
    Temer's first task is to get the ruling coalition to renew
its commitment to fiscal responsibility in a letter that should
help pave the way for the approval of Finance Minister Joaquim
Levy's fiscal austerity measures, his spokesman said.
    Investors welcomed the move, which showed Rousseff is moving
to fix a political coalition that became increasingly fragmented
after several of her allies were involved in the investigation
of a massive corruption scheme at state-run oil company
Petrobras. 
    "Temer's nomination will facilitate the approval of Levy's
measures," said Joao Paulo de Gracia Correa, a manager at the
currency desk of Correparti brokerage in Brazil.
    Questions about the government's ability to pass measures
needed to guarantee this year's primary fiscal surplus target
have been roiling Brazilian financial markets over the past few
months.
    Emerging markets in general were also bolstered by
expectations that the Fed may take longer to hike interest rates
after Friday's key U.S. monthly jobs data came much weaker than
forecast.
    Investors are now awaiting the release of minutes of the
Fed's latest monetary policy meeting this afternoon to have a
better assessment about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
    The dollar may add to losses if the minutes show any unease
from Fed policymakers about the dollar's recent steep rise,
economists said.
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes           Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                         pct   change
                                      change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets     1,021.74     1.54     5.22
                                              
 MSCI LatAm                2,629.94     1.02    -4.56
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa           54,155.34     0.79     8.29
 Mexico IPC                45,060.1     0.16     4.44
 Chile IPSA                3,994.17     0.32     3.72
 Chile IGPA               19,406.99     0.28     2.84
 Argentina MerVal        11,396.649    -0.11    32.84
                                              
 Colombia IGBC            10,250.17    -0.88   -11.90
 Peru IGRA                12,903.96      0.2   -12.78
 Venezuela IBC              5,306.7     0.12    37.52
                                                     
 Currencies                  Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                         pct   change
                                      change  
 Brazil real                 3.0850     1.58   -13.86
                                              
 Mexico peso                14.9059     0.18    -1.09
                                              
 Chile peso                   611.6    -0.31    -0.85
 Colombia peso             2,491.99     0.82    -4.17
 Peru sol                     3.101    -0.06    -3.93
 Argentina                   8.8375     0.00    -3.25
 peso(interbank)                              
                                              
 Argentina peso               12.38     0.00    13.09
 (parallel)                                   
                                              
 
 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo, editing by G Crosse)

