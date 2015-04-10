FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa rises with Petrobras, banks
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa rises with Petrobras, banks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Petrobras shares
rallied for a second day on Friday, boosting Brazil's benchmark
stock index, on expectation the state-run oil company will soon
release audited quarterly results delayed by a corruption
scandal.
    Banking shares also rose in Brazil, recovering part of
recent losses triggered by fears the government may soon impose
new taxes on the sector to meet a crucial fiscal target.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index outperformed key
regional indexes, up 0.9 percent and on track to close above
54,000 points for the first time since November.
    The index broke through 54,000 points on Thursday, but was
unable to sustain that level as banking shares weighed it down. 
    Other key Latin American stock indexes lagged, with Mexico's
IPC dropping 0.3 percent and Chile's IPSA rising
0.5 percent.
    The shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the
state-run oil company is formally known, have rallied about 10
percent since Thursday on reports its board could review and
possibly vote to release its financial results on April 17.
 
    The publication of Petrobras' audited quarterly results
would allay fears that creditors might invoke a contractual
breach to accelerate debt payments by the company.
    In another sign that Petrobras' financial statements were
about ready for release, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said the
company had already estimated corruption-related losses at
between 5 billion reais and 6 billion reais ($1.6 billion-$2
billion). 
   
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                  daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                     Latest              
 MSCI Emerging         1033.03     0.43     7.56
 Markets                                 
 MSCI LatAm            2610.74    -0.36    -3.94
                                         
 Brazil Bovespa       54309.29     0.94     8.60
                                         
 Mexico IPC           44795.53    -0.26     3.82
                                         
 Chile IPSA            4032.13     0.45     4.70
                                         
 Chile IGPA           19577.85      0.4     3.75
                                         
 Argentina MerVal     11647.17     1.19    35.76
                                         
 Colombia IGBC        10234.84     -0.2   -12.03
                                         
 Peru IGRA            12840.46     0.13   -13.21
                                         
 Venezuela IBC         5467.74     1.37    41.70
                                         
                                                
 Currencies                     daily %    YTD %
                                 change   change
                        Latest           
 Brazil real            3.0845    -0.52   -13.84
                                         
 Mexico peso           15.1877    -0.68    -2.92
                                         
 Chile peso             619.75    -0.64    -2.15
                                         
 Colombia peso          2508.7    -0.45    -4.81
                                         
 Peru sol               3.1181    -0.06    -4.46
                                         
 Argentina peso         8.8475    -0.03    -3.36
 (interbank)                             
                                         
 Argentina peso          12.35     0.32    13.36
 (parallel)                              
                                         
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte. Editing by Andre Grenon)

