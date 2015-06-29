FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Greece, Petrobras seesaws
June 29, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Greece, Petrobras seesaws

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on
Monday as investors feared an imminent debt default by Greece,
while shares of Brazil's Petrobras ended lower even after the
state-run oil company cut its spending plans following a massive
corruption scandal.
    Stocks fell across the board, driving a benchmark MSCI index
for the region 1.8 percent lower, as investors
considered the consequences of a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone should Athens default on its debt this week.
    "What matters for most emerging markets is not so much the
crisis in Greece itself, but whether this triggers contagion and
large-scale financial dislocation in the wider euro zone
economy," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at
Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.
    "Were this to happen, the fallout for emerging markets would
be more substantial than the onset of Fed tightening," he added,
referring to expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    A Greek government official confirmed on Monday that the
country will not pay a 1.6 billon euro loan installment due to
the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. 
    Despite the shock of a default by a euro zone country,
Greece's fate is likely to remain unchanged until a snap
referendum scheduled for July 5, when Greeks will say "yes" or 
"no" to the bailout terms presented by creditors in exchange for
aid. 
    In Brazil, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA 
closed 3.5 percent lower after the oil company slashed its
2015-19 spending plan to the lowest level in eight years in a
bid to reduce its debt burden and regain investor confidence.
 
    Petrobras' shares rose more than 2 percent during the
trading session as investors considered the new plan more
"realistic," but succumbed to profit-taking at the end of the
day. 

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  961       -2     2.54
 MSCI LatAm                         2498.71    -1.81    -6.71
 Brazil Bovespa                    53014.21    -1.86     6.01
 Mexico IPC                        44710.35    -1.88     3.63
 Chile IPSA                         3881.39     0.55     0.79
 Chile IGPA                        18924.72     0.47     0.29
 Argentina MerVal                  11305.52    -3.24    31.78
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1209    -0.11   -14.85
 Mexico peso                         15.688    -0.91    -6.02
 Chile peso                          634.75     0.00    -4.47
 Colombia peso                      2588.63    -0.19    -7.75
 Peru sol                             3.172     0.00    -6.08
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.0800    -0.03    -5.84
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            13.24     0.30     5.74
                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
