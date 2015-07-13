FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks gain on Greek debt deal

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained
on Monday after euro zone leaders reached agreement on a bailout
for Greece, but currencies underperformed as investors said the
Greek deal increased chances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
soon hike interest rates.
    Stocks tracked by a benchmark MSCI index for Latin America
 climbed 1.7 percent in a third consecutive
session of gains after Greece won an agreement to receive 86
billion euros ($94.7 billion) over three years, pending approval
by Greece legislators of tough terms imposed by creditors.
 
    In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index rose 0.8
percent, buoyed by shares of banks Bradesco and Itau
Unibanco, which rose 2.1 percent and 1.3 percent,
respectively.
    Brazilian banks were expected to benefit from a presidential
decree increasing a ceiling to payroll loans to 35 percent from
30 percent of an individual's salary. Consumers may take
advantage of the additional five-percentage-point limit to pay
off credit card debt, according to the new legislation.
    Shares of retailer GPA SA rallied 6.5 percent
after it reported a 6 percent rise in net revenue in the second
quarter from a year earlier. 
    Shares of miner Vale SA jumped 6 percent after
its chief executive said the company has started replacing 25
million tonnes per year of higher-cost iron ore production with
newer, more efficient output that is coming onstream.
 
    Latin American currencies had a more modest performance as
investors feared easing tensions in the euro zone would pave the
way for the Fed to raise U.S. borrowing costs in September,
potentially reducing the allure of high-yielding emerging
markets.
    The Brazilian real opened lower, but strengthened in
the afternoon as exporters sold dollars, traders said. The
Mexican peso also opened weaker, but retraced its losses in the
afternoon to trade narrowly firmer.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1845 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                    Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                943.12      1.1    -2.45
 MSCI LatAm                         2,499.38     1.71    -9.91
 Brazil Bovespa                     53,113.1     0.99     6.21
 Mexico IPC                        45,044.26     0.29     4.40
 Chile IPSA                          3,901.8     0.52     1.32
 Chile IGPA                        18,974.66     0.44     0.55
 Argentina MerVal                 11,867.369     1.51    38.33
 Colombia IGBC                     10,002.35     0.55   -14.03
 Venezuela IBC                     15,335.02    -0.32   297.41
                                                              
 Currencies                           Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 Brazil real                          3.1358     0.76   -15.25
 Mexico peso                         15.7055     0.10    -6.12
 Chile peso                            643.5     0.51    -5.77
 Colombia peso                      2,686.53    -0.54   -11.11
 Peru sol                              3.178    -0.06    -6.26
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.1250    -0.03    -6.30
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)              13.8    -1.30     1.45
                                                       
 
 ($1 = 0.9084 euro)

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Arend Laier, editing
by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
