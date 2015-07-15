FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on Fed, Colombia peso hits 11-year low
July 15, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on Fed, Colombia peso hits 11-year low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on
Wednesday, with the Colombian peso hitting an 11-year low, after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank remains on track to raise
interest rates this year, a move that could reduce the allure of high-yielding
emerging market assets.
    Yellen's comments, delivered during Congressional testimony on Wednesday,
supported the view that policymakers are ready to raise borrowing costs in
September. Some investors had hoped the Fed could take a little longer to hike
rates after a Tuesday report showed an unexpected drop in U.S. retail sales for
June. 
    "Yellen maintained the speech that interest rates will go up this year
despite some weak numbers over the past few weeks," said Glauber Romano, a
trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil.
    Both the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso lost about 0.6
percent. 
    The Colombian peso slid 1.3 percent to 2,718 per dollar, its weakest
in more than 11 years, as oil prices fell globally, reducing prospects for
dollar inflows from one of the country's main export products. 
    Adding to the weakness of the peso were signals from the central bank that a
free-floating exchange rate is an important tool for absorbing external shocks,
a sign that it is not considering to intervene in the market, analysts said.
    In Brazil, investors were also monitoring the arrival of a Moody's Investors
Service mission to review the country's sovereign rating, currently at Baa2 with
a negative outlook. 
    Most analysts expect the ratings agency to downgrade Brazil by one notch,
still within the investment-grade territory, at the end of a review process that
may take weeks or months. Some fear that it could also slap a negative outlook
on the new rating, signaling Brazil's investment grade is at risk in the next
couple of years. 
    While a Moody's downgrade to "Baa3" from "Baa2" is very likely, markets
would take a hit if the agency also assigned a negative outlook on the new
rating, said Marco Aurelio Barbosa, an analyst with CM Capital Markets in
Brazil.
    "In our view, that possibility isn't fully priced in," he said in a client
note.
    Moody's representatives had meetings with officials at the finance ministry
and the central bank on Wednesday, according to their official schedules. They
will also meet Central Bank chief Alexandre Tombini on Thursday morning,
according to Tombini's schedule.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                   daily %    YTD %
                                                  change   change
                                      Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   937.03     -0.4    -1.62
 MSCI LatAm                             2486.58     -1.1    -7.83
 Brazil Bovespa                         52954.7    -0.53     5.89
 Mexico IPC                            45106.68    -0.07     4.55
 Chile IPSA                             3892.98    -0.59     1.09
 Chile IGPA                            18931.07    -0.54     0.32
 Argentina MerVal                      12409.05     1.18    44.64
 Colombia IGBC                         10080.62    -0.09   -13.36
 Venezuela IBC                         15244.14     0.24   295.05
                                                                 
 Currencies                                      daily %    YTD %
                                                  change   change
                                         Latest           
 Brazil real                             3.1550    -0.57   -15.77
 Mexico peso                             15.759    -0.65    -6.44
 Chile peso                               642.6    -0.05    -5.63
 Colombia peso                           2718.2    -1.29   -12.15
 Peru sol                                3.1831    -0.16    -6.41
 Argentina peso (interbank)              9.1325     0.00    -6.38
                                                          
 Argentina peso (parallel)                13.85     1.08     1.08
                                                          
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
