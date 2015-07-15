EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on Fed, Colombia peso hits 11-year low

By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Colombian peso hitting an 11-year low, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank remains on track to raise interest rates this year, a move that could reduce the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Yellen's comments, delivered during Congressional testimony on Wednesday, supported the view that policymakers are ready to raise borrowing costs in September. Some investors had hoped the Fed could take a little longer to hike rates after a Tuesday report showed an unexpected drop in U.S. retail sales for June. "Yellen maintained the speech that interest rates will go up this year despite some weak numbers over the past few weeks," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Brazil. Both the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso lost about 0.6 percent. The Colombian peso slid 1.3 percent to 2,718 per dollar, its weakest in more than 11 years, as oil prices fell globally, reducing prospects for dollar inflows from one of the country's main export products. Adding to the weakness of the peso were signals from the central bank that a free-floating exchange rate is an important tool for absorbing external shocks, a sign that it is not considering to intervene in the market, analysts said. In Brazil, investors were also monitoring the arrival of a Moody's Investors Service mission to review the country's sovereign rating, currently at Baa2 with a negative outlook. Most analysts expect the ratings agency to downgrade Brazil by one notch, still within the investment-grade territory, at the end of a review process that may take weeks or months. Some fear that it could also slap a negative outlook on the new rating, signaling Brazil's investment grade is at risk in the next couple of years. While a Moody's downgrade to "Baa3" from "Baa2" is very likely, markets would take a hit if the agency also assigned a negative outlook on the new rating, said Marco Aurelio Barbosa, an analyst with CM Capital Markets in Brazil. "In our view, that possibility isn't fully priced in," he said in a client note. Moody's representatives had meetings with officials at the finance ministry and the central bank on Wednesday, according to their official schedules. They will also meet Central Bank chief Alexandre Tombini on Thursday morning, according to Tombini's schedule. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 937.03 -0.4 -1.62 MSCI LatAm 2486.58 -1.1 -7.83 Brazil Bovespa 52954.7 -0.53 5.89 Mexico IPC 45106.68 -0.07 4.55 Chile IPSA 3892.98 -0.59 1.09 Chile IGPA 18931.07 -0.54 0.32 Argentina MerVal 12409.05 1.18 44.64 Colombia IGBC 10080.62 -0.09 -13.36 Venezuela IBC 15244.14 0.24 295.05 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1550 -0.57 -15.77 Mexico peso 15.759 -0.65 -6.44 Chile peso 642.6 -0.05 -5.63 Colombia peso 2718.2 -1.29 -12.15 Peru sol 3.1831 -0.16 -6.41 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.1325 0.00 -6.38 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.85 1.08 1.08 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Nick Zieminski)