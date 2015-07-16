FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Fed fears weigh on Latam markets, eclipse Greek hopes
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed fears weigh on Latam markets, eclipse Greek hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies were
mostly weaker on Thursday as fears of an upcoming interest rate increase in the
United States eclipsed investors' cautious optimism about Greece.
    Benchmark Latin American stock indexes initially rose after Greece's
parliament passed measures needed for a crucial bailout plan but dropped back in
the afternoon as traders focused on signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on
track to raise interest rates in September. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was little changed after rising
nearly 1 percent earlier. 
    Weighing on the index were shares of Banco do Brasil, which slid
3.7 percent on reports that Brazil's sovereign wealth fund was selling shares of
the state-run bank to raise cash. 
    "We take the news as marginally negative for Banco do Brasil," Credit Suisse
analysts wrote in a note to clients, saying that it is still not possible to
determine whether the sale of the bank's shares will continue.
    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso, Latin America's most
liquid currencies, weakened between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent as bets that the
Fed will raise borrowing costs in September continued to grow among investors.
    Prospects for higher U.S. interest rates, which can reduce the appeal of
high-yielding emerging markets, increased on Thursday after data showed an
unexpected drop in new applications for U.S. unemployment benefits.
 
     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                        Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                                     pct   change
                                                  change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   941.47     0.37    -1.92
 MSCI LatAm                            2,489.75        0    -8.73
 Brazil Bovespa                       52,941.84     0.07     5.87
 Mexico IPC                           45,314.97     0.46     5.03
 Chile IPSA                            3,902.69    -0.34     1.34
 Chile IGPA                           18,977.76    -0.29     0.57
 Argentina MerVal                     12,451.47     1.21    45.14
 Colombia IGBC                         10,113.1     0.17   -13.08
 Venezuela IBC                        14,979.16    -2.16   288.19
                                                                 
 Currencies                                        Daily  YTD pct
                                                     pct   change
                                         Latest   change  
 Brazil real                             3.1458    -0.38   -15.52
 Mexico peso                             15.812    -0.22    -6.75
 Chile peso                               642.5     0.00    -5.62
 Colombia peso                            2,736    -0.78   -12.72
 Peru sol                                3.1762     0.11    -6.21
 Argentina peso                          9.1400    -0.03    -6.46
 (interbank)                                              
 Argentina peso (parallel)                14.06    -0.85    -0.43
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Arend Laier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.