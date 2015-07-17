FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets drop on political turbulence
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets drop on political turbulence

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets dropped on Friday
as mounting political turbulence threatened President Dilma Rousseff's ability
to pass reforms needed to pull Latin America's largest economy out of recession.
    The real weakened 1 percent after the speaker of Brazil's lower house
of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, announced on Friday that he was breaking with
Rousseff's government.  
    Cunha's move does not necessarily mean an immediate departure of his PMDB
party from Rousseff's coalition, but it could complicate her efforts to pass
austerity measures crucial to protect Brazil's investment-grade rating. Cunha is
also responsible in Congress for initiating a possible impeachment of Rousseff.
    Other Latin American currencies also fell as investors feared an expected
increase in U.S. interest rates that is likely to reduce the allure of
high-yielding emerging market assets.
    "We have domestic and external reasons for a stronger dollar today," said
Jaime Ferreira, head of currency trading at brokerage Intercam in Brazil.
    The Mexican peso lost 0.5 percent to an all-time low of 15.925 per
dollar. 
    Brazil's Bovespa index lost 0.7 percent, underperforming other
benchmark stock indexes in the region.
    Weighing on the Brazilian bourse were Petrobras shares, which
slid more than 3 percent after the state-run oil company said it paid 1.6
billion reais ($508 million) to settle part of a tax dispute. 
     
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                   daily %    YTD %
                                                  change   change
                                      Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   942.24     0.06    -1.53
 MSCI LatAm                             2459.59    -1.55    -8.41
 Brazil Bovespa                        52711.17    -0.68     5.41
 Mexico IPC                            45239.47    -0.23     4.85
 Chile IPSA                             3902.42    -0.01     1.34
 Chile IGPA                            18974.27    -0.02     0.55
 Argentina MerVal                         12358    -0.64    44.05
 Colombia IGBC                         10093.36    -0.45   -13.25
 Venezuela IBC                         14979.16        0   288.19
                                                                 
 Currencies                                      daily %    YTD %
                                                  change   change
                                         Latest           
 Brazil real                             3.1835    -0.82   -16.52
 Mexico peso                            15.9078    -0.48    -7.32
 Chile peso                               645.8    -0.51    -6.10
 Colombia peso                           2748.2    -0.45   -13.11
 Peru sol                                3.1781    -0.06    -6.26
 Argentina peso (interbank)              9.1425     0.00    -6.48
                                                          
 Argentina peso (parallel)                14.06    -0.85    -0.43
                                                          
 
 (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.