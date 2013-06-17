EMERGING MARKETS-Most stocks edge up pre-Bernanke, Turkey falls

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks posted modest gains on Monday, although weakness returned in Turkey as weekend unrest dented hopes for a moderation in clashes between the government and protesters.

Investors were preoccupied by the prospects for an end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s liquidity largesse, but hopeful for soothing words from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke after the central bank’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The MSCI emerging stocks index rose 0.25 percent after Friday’s bounce failed to stop a fifth straight week of losses.

Russian equities led gainers, up 1.3 percent, while the rouble rallied 0.7 percent to the month’s highs.

The rand rose 0.3 percent.

“Some of the more stressed currencies, such as Russia and South Africa, are seeing disproportionate gains as markets have possibly taken profit on long dollar positions,” said Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS in London.

Turkish stocks fell 1.5 percent after Sunday saw Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan rally hundreds of thousands of supporters in Istanbul, while tear gas was fired on protestors nearby. Trade unions have called a general strike for Monday.

Five-year Turkish credit default swaps, which fell sharply at the end of last week, saw some action, with the cost of insuring the debt against default increasing by three basis points to 156 bps, according to Markit.

The Turkish central bank will hold a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, but Governor Erdem Basci has already taken some of the heat out of that, saying that he sees no current need to raise the upper band of its rate corridor.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect all rates to remain on hold.

“The accompanying statement is likely to strike a balanced tone, placing strong emphasis on the heightened uncertainty and lira volatility,” they said in a note.

The resignation of Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas at the weekend sparked only passing pressure on the crown, down 0.1 percent.

Equity market reaction was restrained, and Czech CDS dropped four basis points, according to Markit. Necas was forced to quit on Sunday after prosecutors charged the head of his office with bribing members of parliament and ordering intelligence agents to spy on people.