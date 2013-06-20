FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Slump 3 percent as Fed signals end to stimulus
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Slump 3 percent as Fed signals end to stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Emerging equities fell 3 percent on Thursday in tandem with most other higher-risk asset classes after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a timetable for the end of the U.S. bond buying programme.

MSCI’s emerging equity index chalked up its biggest daily fall since October 2011, bringing weekly losses to over 6 percent as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields surged to 15-month highs.

Sentiment was battered further by weak Chinese data that contributed to pushing Shanghai shares down almost 3 percent. In emerging Europe Russian and Turkish stocks fell 3.5 percent.

Most emerging currencies fell heavily with the Russian rouble and South African rand down more than 1 percent to the dollar while earlier in Asia central banks in India and South Korea intervened to stem currency losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.