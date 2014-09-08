EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks inch up on easy money hopes, Ukraine calm

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian shares and the rouble edged lower on Monday as a ceasefire in Ukraine appeared to be largely holding, while easy global monetary policy kept eastern European bonds and emerging stocks near multi-year highs.

Though emerging markets, especially in Europe, are vulnerable to loss of trade and other pressures stemming from Ukraine’s conflict with pro-Russian rebels, they are still supported by the stream of cheap cash from developed world central banks.

The European Central Bank last week cut interest rates and impressed markets with the scale of its latest asset-buying plan while data on Friday showing slowing U.S. jobs growth raised bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would now keep rates low for longer.

That has given a sharp boost to central European bond markets, as the ECB move also has raised the likelihood of central banks such as Poland’s and Hungary’s cutting rates.

Polish 10-year yields for instance hit a new record low of 2.876 percent, after rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said the central bank should cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 2.00 percent in October. Yields are down almost 50 bps over the past month.

Romania’s 9-year bond yield dropped to a record low 3.95 percent, down one basis point, before a debt auction.

“The bond rally reflects expectations that monetary policy will be looser than markets had expected. The thinking in Poland for instance has shifted even since the last meeting and it’s clear now that rates will be cut and will stay low for a long time,” said William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics.

He said the theme of central bank dovishness would be likely to prevail as long as the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine lasted.

Ukrainian forces said they had come under sporadic fire overnight from pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, but Reuters witnesses said overall a ceasefire agreed between the two sides appeared to be holding.

The European Union has agreed new sanctions on Russia, including on oil company Rosneft and units of gas producer Gazprom, but said these could be suspended to allow Moscow to show it was resolving the conflict.

However, Russian shares and the currency weakened following last week’s rally when Moscow’s dollar-denominated index rose to one-week highs for a weekly gain of 5.6 percent. The rouble slipped 0.4 percent versus the dollar.

“The ceasefire was a positive step compared to a week ago but Russian markets reflect unease about quite how long this will last,” Jackson said.

The cost of insuring Russian sovereign debt against default rose on Monday, with five-year credit default swaps up 4 basis points to 234 compared with Friday, according to financial data provider Markit.

Analysts reckon that if sanctions are imposed, Russia’s central bank may have to raise rates at its Friday meeting to try and limit capital flight.

“With inflation rising to 7.6 percent year/year in August and core inflation at 8 percent, the danger of rouble depreciation spilling over to consumer prices increases,” analysts at Unicredit said in a note.

“We expect the (central bank) to be on hold at 8 percent but risks of a hike are significant if the EU and the U.S. propose a meaningful set of sanctions today and the rouble again comes under pressure.”

Elsewhere, expectations are rising of looser monetary policy to revive domestic demand in China after import growth unexpectedly fell for a second month in a row during August, posting its worst performance in over a year.

While imports fell, exports were surprisingly buoyant amid stronger global demand, pushing China’s trade surplus to an unexpected all-time high of $49.8 billion.

China was closed for a public holiday on Monday but its export numbers helped boost Asian currencies. The Malaysian ringgit led gains in across the region, hitting a 14-month high against the euro.

Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index meanwhile, hit a record high, beating the previous record set in May 2013.

