EMERGING MARKETS-China drags emerging stocks to one-week lows

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks eased to a one-week low on Tuesday, underperforming their developed peers, though currencies traded mixed despite the dollar index easing off 11-year highs.

The overall emerging share index fell 0.2 percent, dragged down by Chinese stocks falling 2.6 percent on a raft of new initial public offerings that have fanned concerns about tighter liquidity.

In Russia, dollar-denominated and rouble-based stocks rose as much as 1.9 percent, getting a helping hand from oil rising above $60 per barrel and progress in talks over gas supplies from Moscow to Kiev.

The rouble also strengthened against the greenback.

“It just feels like things are de-escalating,” Ilan Solot, emerging market currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, said of the Ukraine situation.

“We are going to have spikes, more flare ups, there are always going to be negative headlines, but it is going in the right direction.”

Ukrainian dollar bond prices rose by 0.7-1.5 cents in the dollar and yield spreads over U.S Treasuries were at their tightest since mid-February after parliament approved a raft of austerity measures on Monday afternoon.

Kiev hopes this will help it clinch a $17.5 billion bailout package to pull the country back from the brink of bankruptcy.

In Turkey, the lira traded flat against the greenback as inflation data came in lower-than-expected but stayed stubbornly above the central bank target, limiting room for policy makers to make the deep interest rate cuts demanded by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan’s fierce criticism of the central bank sent the lira to all time lows on Friday. The central bank will publish minutes from its February policy meeting later in the day.

Polish stocks eased, while the zloty traded flat against the euro as the central bank started a two-day meeting. A Reuters poll showed the bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to counter a long decline in consumer prices.

Meanwhile Brazilian central bank policy makers, also due to start a two-day meeting on Tuesday, are expected to announce a 50 bps rise in benchmark interest rates.

