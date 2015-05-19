EMERGING MARKETS-ECB comments lift central European assets

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in central Europe rose on Tuesday on European Central Bank comments about its bond-buying programme, and a 3 percent surge by Chinese equities lifted the main emerging markets index to near a two-week high.

Other emerging market currencies were weaker as the dollar rose further from its recent four-month lows, but stocks tracked a record-high close on Wall Street. They got another boost from an ECB official’s comment that the bank would front-load its bond purchases.

The MSCI emerging index rose 0.4 percent as locally traded shares in China, its biggest component, rose 3 percent, after the country announced a programme for reforming capital markets and restructuring state-run companies.

Central European shares in Warsaw, Budapest and Prague tracked their Western European counterparts higher . As the euro weakened, the Polish zloty jumped 0.7 percent and the Hungarian forint rose 1 percent .

UBS emerging markets strategist Manik Narain noted, however, that the currencies were weaker against the dollar

“This is essentially a euro move and central Europe is sat in the middle of that,” Narain said. “But it’s come in the context of significant recent upward moves in euro-forint and euro-zloty, so given how much they have moved, it’s possible we will see some stabilisation.”

Bonds and currencies across the region have fallen in recent weeks, led by a selloff in German Bunds.

Narain said emerging market currencies were suffering from higher euro-dollar volatility. One-month implied vol is over 12 percent versus 9 percent at the end of February.

“This is keeping investors away from EM ... in a world where vol is extremely high it makes investors more reluctant to come into EM and take the carry on offer,” he said.

Local bonds also gained, with the Polish 10-year yield dropping to 1 1/2-week lows.

The rouble was flat against the dollar but still trading below the key 50 per dollar mark, as it shrugged off weaker oil prices and the central bank’s dollar buying. Moscow’s dollar-denominated shares fell 0.5 percent.

Greek stocks rose almost 3 percent, lifted by policymakers’ comments hinting at an imminent deal to unlock further loans from creditors

Egyptian stocks extended the previous day’s 6.5 percent rally, rising 2.6 percent to six-week highs as the government froze plans for a 10 percent capital gains tax. Monday’s rise was the biggest daily gain in 22 months.

Ukrainian dollar bonds firmed slightly after a creditor committee revealed the names of its members but repeated its objections to taking any writedown on bonds’ principal . The bonds trade between 46-48 cents in the dollar.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Larry King)