EMERGING MARKETS-Qatar stocks fall 2 pct on World Cup fear; higher US, German yields worry EM

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Qatari stocks slumped as much as 2.6 percent on Wednesday as the resignation of Sepp Blatter as head of soccer’s governing body FIFA raised fears the Gulf state could lose the right to host the 2022 football World Cup.

The move come against a stormy backdrop of rising German and U.S. bond yields, though a retreat in the dollar provided some respite to emerging currencies.

Blatter quit as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation and some have suggested the controversial vote that gave Qatar the tournament should be re-run.

Qatari stocks, which entered the MSCI’s emerging market index last year, opened sharply lower, touching six-week lows but later trimmed losses to stand 1.4 percent down. Qatar has a weighting of 0.8 percent in the index.

“The question of whether they take away the championship from Qatar, the market is nervous about it, that’s quite clear,” said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, investment strategist at NN Investment Partners.

Still, the event is not a deal-breaker for the immensely wealthy state, Bakkum said.

“Investments needed for the World Cup are a very small part of investments scheduled for the next few years in Qatar.”

Daniel Broby, chief executive at London-based Gemfonds, reckons Qatar would host an alternative soccer tournament if stripped of the 2022 event.

“Much of the World Cup money investing in Qatar was based on infrastructure spend. There are no listed hotels to invest in. I don’t think the stadium builds will stop overnight,” Broby said

Stocks in Russia, which has also faced questions over its 2018 World Cup bid, shrugged off the worries, rising half a percent .

Broader emerging equities stayed near two-month lows, a day after a rise in German and U.S. bond yields on higher euro zone inflation and optimism over a Greek aid deal.

Chinese stocks slipped from 15-year highs as a wave of new listings hit, while Indian equities fell 1 percent as poor monsoon forecasts threatened higher inflation, eroding rate cut prospects.

In emerging Europe, Greek stocks rose 2.5 percent

The Hungarian forint was at four-month lows versus the euro after the central bank forced funds out of two-week cash deposits and into government debt and is also seen cutting interest rates.

The zloty was flat before a central bank meeting that is seen holding interest rates unchanged.

The rouble stayed under pressure from the central bank’s dollar purchases and against the euro it was near two-month highs.

The Brazilian real hovered near one-week lows, with a half percent rate rise seen possible later on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s dollar bonds held at multi-week highs on hopes for a debt restructuring without principal writedowns .

