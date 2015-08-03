EMERGING MARKETS-China's woes spread; lower oil, bad data batter rouble

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets extended losses on Monday as the rouble fell to 4 1/2-month lows and led currencies lower. Stocks dropped 1 percent after Chinese data confirmed a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.

A survey showed China’s factory activity declined more than first estimated in July, dampening hopes the economy was stabilising. A central bank official said on Sunday pressure would persist for the rest of the year as infrastructure spending and exports stalled. .

In Europe, Greece’s stock market plunged nearly 23 percent when it reopened after a five-week shutdown. .

Among emerging market currencies, Russia’s rouble racked up some of the biggest losses, falling 1.4 percent to its weakest since mid-March against the dollar .

Oil prices at multi-months lows, data showing manufacturing in Russia had shrunk for an eighth straight month and a 50- basis-point interest rate cut on Friday also took a toll on dollar-denominated shares in Moscow, which fell 2.7 percent. Rouble stocks eased 0.6 percent .

“The successful conclusion of the Iran talks and more recently the bursting of the equity bubble in China has provided downward momentum to oil prices,” said RBS strategist Tatiana Orlova, who predicts the central bank will put off more easing until December. “This environment is very negative for the rouble.”

Other emerging market currencies also weakened. Turkey’s lira slipped after data showed manufacturing activity held broadly steady in July following a six-month contraction, but a further drop in exports weighed on new business .

In Asia, the Malaysian ringgit’s fell to levels seen before the introduction of the 3.80 per dollar floor at the height of the Asian crisis in 1998. A political scandal over indebted state-fund 1MDB and doubts over further central bank intervention are expected to keep weighing on the currency.

In equities, MSCI’s broadest emerging stocks index fell close to last week’s two-year low, with the Shanghai Composite ending down 1.1 percent. Indexes in South Africa and Turkey also fell .

Lower oil prices put pressure on stock markets across the Gulf as well. Bourses in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Dubai were all lower < .TASI> .

Central European markets were mixed.

Poland’s zloty rose 0.14 percent against the euro while Warsaw stocks traded flat after its July PMI came in at 54.5, showing manufacturing activity grew at the fastest rate in four months.

Czech data showed manufacturing activity growing at the fastest since April 2011, with both output and new orders gaining. Stocks rose 0.26 percent and investors watched for signs of central bank intervention as the crown crept towards the bank’s limit on its value of “close to” 27 per euro .

But Hungary’s forint slipped 0.2 percent and stocks traded flat after PMI came in at 50.0, dropping from June’s 54.9 and below the long-term July average of 52.3

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)