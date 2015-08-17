FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble, ringgit, lira and shekel keep FX rout rumbling
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble, ringgit, lira and shekel keep FX rout rumbling

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Ringgit, baht, Asian stocks rattled
    * Rouble at 6-month low as oil slides
    * Shekel drops after weak data
    * Russia, South Africa, other emerging CDS keep rising

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - An emerging market rout kept
Russia's rouble, Malaysia's ringgit, Turkey's lira and Israel's
shekel under fire on Monday, as another 1 percent drop for EM
stocks left them at an almost four-year low.
    The shockwaves from last week's devaluation of China's yuan
were starting to fade but there was plenty to worry investors
elsewhere.
    A surge in fighting between Ankara and Kurdish militants,
fears of snap elections and a central bank meeting on Tuesday
helped send Turkey's lira to a record low.
    Russia's rouble also touched a six-month low as
another drop in oil prices - crude is Russia's' biggest export -
and an upsurge in fighting in east Ukraine hit sentiment there.
    The pressure in Asia overnight had remained intense. Fears
of possible 1997/98-style capital controls sent Malaysia's
ringgit and stocks to new multi-year lows and
Thailand's baht to a six-year low.
    "This is a proper emerging market FX trade-weighted sell
off," said Manik Narain, a emerging market economist at UBS in
London.
    He added that with many investors also having hedged their
EM local currency bond positions with now loss-making bets on
euro falls, there was a growing threat that those bonds
would soon have to be sold to minimise losses.
    In a sign of the deteriorating sentiment, the cost of
insuring Turkish, South African and Russian government bonds
against default using CDS hit their highest in almost 17-, 8-
and 6-months respectively.
    Spreads on JP EMBIG index, which reflect the premium
investors demand to hold EM bonds rather than ultra-safe U.S.
government bonds, were also their widest in almost 17 months for
Turkey, and at almost two year highs for South Africa.
    The flare up in fighting in Ukraine and uncertainty about
its debt-restructuring talks pushed Kiev's
dollar-denominated debt lower.  
    The rest of central and eastern Europe was relatively
sheltered, with currencies, bonds and stocks in Poland, Hungary
and Czech Republic barely budging. Those markets have very
little exposure to China. 
    But Israel's shekel fell 0.63 percent against the dollar
, after weak GDP data at the weekend fuelled expectations
of more easing from its central bank. [ID: nL5N10R094]
    "It might create some discussions around how the Bank might
go about this weakness in export activity ahead of their meeting
on Monday next week." said Roxana Hulea, emerging markets
strategist at Societe Generale. 
  
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    854.92    -8.91   -1.03  -10.60     
       
 Czech Rep           1028.12    +2.95   +0.29   +8.60     
       
 Poland           2194.22    -4.00   -0.18   -5.26     
       
 Hungary           22279.82   -21.11   -0.09  +33.94     
       
 Romania           7483.14   -12.45   -0.17   +5.65     
       
 Greece              678.30    +4.37   +0.65  -17.90     
       
 Russia             821.03   -14.14   -1.69   +3.83     
       
 South Africa   45590.94  +249.75   +0.55   +3.69     
        
 Turkey          76879.28  -429.67   -0.56  -10.31     
       
 China             3994.37   +29.04   +0.73  +23.49     
       
 India           27845.86  -221.45   -0.79   +1.26     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2015     
      
 Czech Rep      27.00     27.02   +0.04    +2.40      
     
 Poland          4.18      4.18   +0.10    +2.62      
     
 Hungary       310.11    310.55   +0.14    +2.05      
     
 Romania         4.42      4.42   +0.01    +1.30      
     
 Serbia        119.90    119.90   +0.00    +1.21      
     
 Russia            65.69     64.86   -1.27   -11.63      
     
 Kazakhstan       188.20    188.16   -0.02    -2.90      
     
 Ukraine           21.70     21.90   +0.90   -27.33      
     
 South Africa      12.86     12.82   -0.33   -10.09      
     
 Kenya            102.30    102.10   -0.20   -11.68      
     
 Israel             3.79      3.77   -0.57    +2.54      
     
 Turkey             2.84      2.83   -0.42   -17.95      
     
 China              6.39      6.39   -0.05    -2.96      
     
 India             65.27     65.12   -0.23    -3.43      
     
 Brazil             3.49      3.48   -0.07   -23.77      
     
 Mexico            16.44     16.37   -0.43   -10.31      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   425         2    .01  6 71.53 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.         
  
 close at 2130 GMT.            

    
    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additition reporting by Claire Milhench and Karin Strohecker;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.