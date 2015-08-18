EMERGING MARKETS-Thai blast adds to Asia woes, Turkey c.bank move awaited

* Baht, Thai stocks slump after blast

* China shares plunge 6 pct, yuan jitters rumble

* Turkish lira at record low ahead of c.bank meeting

* Indonesia rupiah hits 7-year low on poor exports

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Emerging markets remained under intense pressure on Tuesday as a bomb blast in Thailand and fresh slump in Chinese stocks added to Asia’s woes, while turmoil in Turkey left the lira at a record low ahead of a meeting of its central bank.

Virtually all emerging market currencies were being squeezed and MSCI’s main EM stocks index was at a four year low, as the wave of global risk aversion sparked by China’s troubles, a slump in commodities and prospects of higher U.S. interest rates refused to relent.

Asia remained at the heart of the rout again. Monday’s bomb blast in Bangkok that killed 22 people pushed the Thai baht to its weakest level in more than six years and its stock market down 2.5 percent

A three-day run of rises for benchmark Chinese equities also came to a shuddering halt, as a dip in the yuan fed fears of another official devaluation sending the Shanghai Composite Index down 6.1 percent in its biggest drop in weeks.

Disappointing export data saw Indonesia’s rupiah hit its lowest since July 1998.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy is growing at the slowest pace in six years. Its central bank kept interest rates at 7.5 percent as expected on Tuesday, though its governor said it was “desperately defending” the reeling rupiah.

That left focus squarely on Turkey where the lira was pinned at an all-time low of 2.8720 to the dollar. Its central bank also meets later and is under huge conflicting pressures as political turmoil and unrest with militants strain the economy and currency.

Turkey’s nationalist opposition rejected a coalition with the ruling AK Party and refused to support a minority government on Monday, further complicating Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s efforts to break a debilitating deadlock.

The breakdown in talks between the nationalists and Davutoglu’s AKP raises the likelihood of a fractious multi-party interim government, more unwelcome news for jittery investors.

“Today’s meeting will be a perfect opportunity for (central bank) Governor Basci to remind speculators that he has tools at his disposal to support the battered currency,” said Rabobank emerging market strategist Piotr Matys.

“That said, unless the central bank raises rates (it is a close call, but we expect all three interest rates to stay unchanged as outlined here), the lira will remain vulnerable.”

Even if the central bank doesn’t move rates later -- the decision is due around 1100 GMT -- a move towards the psychological level of 3 lira to the dollar could force an emergency rate hike, as was the case in January 2014, Matys added.

An ongoing slide in commodity markets also kept the pressure on big producer countries like Russia and South Africa. There were fresh falls for both their stocks markets. The rouble also hit a new 6-month low of 65.83 as Brent and U.S. oil prices nudged their lowest in six years.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 848.24 -6.47 -0.76 -11.30

Czech Rep 1020.71 -2.08 -0.20 +7.82

Poland 2174.59 +0.48 +0.02 -6.10

Hungary 22140.69 -140.76 -0.63 +33.11

Romania 7424.97 +30.79 +0.42 +4.83

Greece 678.71 -2.23 -0.33 -17.85

Russia 813.59 -11.53 -1.40 +2.89

South Africa 45052.03 -235.48 -0.52 +2.46

Turkey 76771.51 -150.93 -0.20 -10.44

China 3749.12 -244.54 -6.12 +15.90

India 27817.45 -60.82 -0.22 +1.16

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2015

Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.01 +2.35

Poland 4.16 4.16 +0.04 +2.94

Hungary 308.84 308.78 -0.02 +2.47

Romania 4.42 4.42 +0.02 +1.32

Serbia 119.89 119.96 +0.06 +1.22

Russia 65.79 65.30 -0.74 -11.77

Kazakhstan 188.21 188.23 +0.01 -2.90

Ukraine 22.00 22.20 +0.90 -28.33

South Africa 12.91 12.90 -0.06 -10.41

Kenya 102.80 102.60 -0.19 -12.11

Israel 3.84 3.83 -0.35 +1.34

Turkey 2.87 2.87 -0.25 -18.82

China 6.39 6.39 +0.01 -2.94

India 65.32 65.43 +0.16 -3.51

Brazil 3.48 3.48 -0.01 -23.65

Mexico 16.46 16.43 -0.20 -10.42

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 429 1 .03 6 71.11 1

All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

