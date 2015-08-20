EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira, Kazakh tenge lead latest EM rout

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Emerging markets took a fresh battering on Thursday as Turkey’s lira plunged to a new record low after elections were planned for November, Kazakhstan’s tenge lost more than a quarter of its value and stocks hit four-year lows.

Concerns over fast-falling oil and commodity prices have been exacerbated by turmoil in the Chinese markets, ramping up pressure on resource-exporting emerging nations as well as anyone who trades with the Asian giant.

Others have also shuddered under their own domestic woes.

In Turkey, the lira plunged to fresh record lows against the dollar, briefly hitting the key 3.0 level after coalition talks than have been running for months, formally collapsed.

A day after Vietnam was forced to devalue its currency for a third time this year, Kazakhstan’s tenge dropped more than 25 percent and its bonds sold off heavily after the oil producing central Asian nation abandoned its management of the currency and allowed it to float freely.

“There is no love for the asset class now to say the least,” said Aberdeen Asset Management’s Viktor Szabo, “and I haven’t seen a capitulation yet -- so there could be more pain in the bag.”

Investors found little solace elsewhere, with Russia’s rouble weakening for the eighth straight session to hit a six-month low, matching a fall in oil prices of more than one percent. The South African rand slumped to the lowest level since December 2001 and eyes were also on Nigeria, which some analysts see as potentially next in line to devalue.

Stock markets painted an equally grim picture. MSCI’s broadest emerging market index weakened 1.4 percent in a fifth straight day of losses. It left it at the lowest level in almost four years, as China mainland shares ended down more than 3 percent despite signs of government support.

Main stock indexes in major emerging markets like Russia, Turkey and South Africa all weakened by around 1 percent.

Assets across central and eastern Europe -- often seen as more sheltered from the effects of turmoil in Chinese markets -- also failed to escape the rout.

The Polish zloty, Hungarian forint, Romanian leu, and Serb dinar all weakened against the euro, with many stock markets across the region also racking up losses.

