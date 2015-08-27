EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX rise and shine on China rebound, Fed signal

* EM stocks set for best day in two years as China rebounds

* Fed rate hike delay prospects lift bonds, FX

* Ukraine looks set to announced debt restructuring deal

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks and currencies were in fight-back mode on Thursday, boosted by the firmest signal yet that U.S. interest rates won’t go up next month and a rebound in Chinese equities.

Investors bruised by sharp losses in the past days piled into stocks with renewed confidence and sent MSCI’s benchmark emerging market stocks index 2.5 percent higher, putting it on course to top Tuesday’s best day in two years.

China was again the source of the spurt as its main bourses jumped more than 5 percent to bring a welcome end to five straight days of falls.

Other Asian markets enjoyed flyers too. Hong Kong ended up 3.5 percent and Indonesian stocks closed over 4 percent higher after the government promised a plan to support its struggling economy.

Central and eastern Europe followed suit. A 4 percent leap in oil prices sent Russian stocks soaring and there was a further lift to regional sentiment as Ukraine closed in on a debt restructuring deal.

The principal driver behind the emerging markets rebound, however, came from signs that the flare up in Chinese and global market volatility had scared the Federal Reserve off from raising interest rates for a while longer.

“At this moment, the decision to begin the normalization process at the September FOMC meeting seems less compelling to me than it was a few weeks ago,” Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, said in New York.

The comments helped most emerging Asian currencies make back some of their recent lost ground. The Indonesia rupiah kicked away from a 17-year low amid signs its central bank was intervening to support the currency.

Higher risk and therefore higher yield bond markets were also soothed by the prospect of a delay in U.S. rate hikes. Alongside a broad-based tick down in yields and spreads default insurance costs subsided on CDS markets.

Central and eastern European bonds continued to perform well as one of the European Central Bank’s top officials acknowledged it may have to do more to combat stubbornly low inflation.

“There appears to be a bit better stability after the volatility earlier this week,” said Phoenix Kalen, director of emerging market strategy at Societe Generale in London.

Dudley’s comment had contributed to that, she added, “although we do think it only prolongs the pain for emerging currencies because it will eventually have to happen.”

