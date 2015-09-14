EMERGING MARKETS-Stimulus hopes lift stocks; Turkey's lira hits new low

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira fell to a record low on Monday amid a tense political situation, but other emerging market assets edged up before a Federal Reserve meeting that may raise U.S. interest rates this week.

MSCI’s benchmark emerging market index was up 0.3 percent. Overall gains were capped by steep declines on mainland Chinese stock exchanges after disappointing data was released on Sunday.

Growth in China’s investment and factory output missed forecasts in August, making it more likely that China’s third-quarter economic growth will dip below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.

“The Chinese data was worse than expected, but I am surprised at how badly the market is reading it,” said Per Hammarlund, emerging markets strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

The disappointment follows poor trade numbers, and has raised expectations that Chinese authorities will have to implement more stimulus measures to prevent the world’s second- largest economy from slowing further.

Hammarlund expects a ‘soft landing’ in China rather than a wrenching slowdown, but he said markets were likely to trade sideways before the two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve ends on Thursday. The meeting may result in the first increase in interest rates in almost a decade.

“We expect a 25-basis-point hike but a fairly muted reaction. A rate hike now will create a bit more predictability and it will be a a signal that the Fed sees improvement in the U.S. economy,” Hammarlund said.

Turkey’s lira was down 0.65 percent to 3.067 lira per dollar, a record low, amid uncertainty about the country’s second set of elections of the year on Nov. 1 and worries about national unrest.

Turish credit default swaps, which investors buy as a hedge against not only default but also market sell-offs, climbed to their highest since January 2012.

“It seems as though the central bank doesn’t want to take any action before the election, and that’s a negative for the lira,” Hammarlund said.

Invesotrs were watching both Turkey and South Africa after Standard & Poor’s downgraded Brazil’s sovereign debt rating to junk last week. Fitch will review its rating on Turkey on Friday.

South Africa’s Reserve Bank will release its second-quarter economic bulletin later, with a 2.35 billion-rand government bond auction to follow. The rand was flat at 13.5713 to the dollar.

Nigerian markets also remained in focus as inflation edged up to 9.3 percent in August, above the upper limit of the central bank’s target.

Africa’s biggest oil producer has been hit hard by the slump in oil prices, and last week JP Morgan said it would drop Nigeria from its benchmark emerging market bonds index, prompting a sell-off in both stocks and bonds.

Conversely, major emerging market oil importers continue to benefit from cheaper crude oil. India’s wholesale price inflation fell almost 5 percent in August to its lowest since the series began.

“This strengthens our view that interest rates will be cut at the RBI’s (central bank‘s) policy meeting later this month,” Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

In Malaysia, shares were up 1.64 percent after authorities announced plans to inject 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) into a state equity investment firm in a bid to boost confidence.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Larry King)