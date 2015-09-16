EMERGING MARKETS-Kazakh tenge in sharp fall, other emerging markets firm pre-Fed

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge, which was devalued last month, fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday as authorities made good on their promise not to intervene, but expectations that the U.S. Fed will keep rates on hold supported most other emerging assets.

Emerging stocks touched two-week highs, while Chinese mainland shares enjoyed a 5 percent last minute jump which some attribute to government intervention before the closing bell .

Most Asian currencies also firmed, as only one in four market players now expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates on Thursday. U.S. yields slipped after surging earlier this week while the dollar index is down 1 percent in the past 10 days in line with waning rate hike expectations .

The Singapore dollar and Korean won hit two-week highs while the Turkish lira climbed off record lows despite continued violence in the country’s southeast between armed forces and Kurdish militants.

An oil price rise lifted the Russian rouble almost 2 percent while stocks rose more than 2 percent.

But in neighbouring Kazakhstan, the tenge fell sharply, with local dealers saying the central bank had made good on its promise not to intervene in the market.

Authorities are likely seeking a weaker currency to support commodity exporters, given the rouble has fallen more than 50 percent against the dollar in the past year .

The tenge was devalued by around a third on August 20 after the central bank spent billions of dollars for many months to hold it steady.

“It’s a very oil-dependent economy, so it always looked like an adjustment in the currency was needed when oil prices fell. They delayed that adjustment for a long time so it’s kind of inevitable that the currency had to weaken,” said William Jackson at Capital Economics.

He added that Kazakhstan’s big trade volumes with Russia made an even weaker tenge desirable.

