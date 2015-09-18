EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging markets post subdued post-Fed gains

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Emerging market equities rose to one-month highs on Friday, leading a broad rally caused by the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep U.S. interest rates unchanged.

MSCI’s broadest emerging market index was 0.6 percent higher and was on track for the biggest weekly rise since early April, with 3.7 percent gains. Emerging Asian shares rallied one percent.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen justified the decision to keep rates on hold by saying the global outlook appeared less certain and recent falls in U.S. stocks and a rise in the value of the dollar had been tightening U.S. financial market conditions.

However, markets reckon the Fed will move later this year, probably in December. Market gains are also being capped by nervousness about Chinese and global growth.

“The first Fed hike is something that’s still on the road. The market will focus on the next hike and the nervousness will remain in place,” said Sebastien Barbe, the head of emerging markets strategy at Credit Agricole in Paris.

The dollar index fell almost one percent after the Fed decision, but the impact on emerging currencies was muted. The rand firmed 0.8 percent against the dollar , set for its second straight week of gains, and the lira rose 0.4 percent . The rouble weakened, tracking oil prices, down 0.8 percent.

Analysts at Societe Generale said they would not advise clients to initiate short dollar positions against emerging currencies following the Fed decision.

“This is primarily because any EM appreciation will be self-limiting but also because investor attention is apt to focus on slowing China/EM growth, which was one factor underpinning the Fed decision to remain on hold,” they said in a note.

However, the Fed’s decision could provide emerging borrowers with a small window of opportunity to sell debt. Pakistan is starting a roadshow to meet investors on Friday and Iraq expects to price its bond early next week.

Investors were also awaiting updates from ratings agencies on several key emerging markets: Fitch is scheduled to publish its assessment of Turkey and Ghana and Standard & Poor’s is set to offer reports on Nigeria and Hungary.

