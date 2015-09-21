EMERGING MARKETS-Growth worries stalk EM stocks after Fed rate delay

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks fell on Monday after three days of gains as growth worries overshadowed the temporary boost provided by the U.S. Fed’s decision not to raise rates whilst Turkey’s struggling lira remained under pressure.

MSCI’s main emerging equity index fell 1.54 percent, dragged lower by Asian markets including Hong Kong shares which lost 1 percent and Taiwan , down 1.83 percent. Chinese mainland shares bucked the trend, up 1.75 percent in thin trading.

The U.S. Federal Reserve justified the decision to keep rates on hold by saying the global outlook appeared less certain, citing risks around China and other emerging markets.

“So far the Fed decision has been reflected quite negatively in European and U.S. stock markets because of uncertainty about growth and the Fed trajectory,” UBS strategist Manik Narain said, adding that emerging markets were taking their cue from global markets.

“The fears have been more about weak growth momentum and that’s been the dominant picture in emerging markets.”

The Turkish lira was flat against the dollar ahead of a central meeting on Tuesday.

Fitch left Turkey’s sovereign debt rating and outlook unchanged on Friday, while investor favourite Ali Babacan said he would contest upcoming elections as a candidate for the ruling AK Party - both seen as positive for markets .

Narain said however that markets wanted to see the central bank making a firm commitment to tame inflation via tighter policy.

“Tomorrow they need to at least signal their willingness to do something about the inflation problem, so far their language has been non-committal,” he said.

Most emerging Asian currencies fell, with Malaysia’s ringgit down 1 percent, its biggest one-day fall since Sept. 7. That was partly down to a Wall Street Journal report of a U.S. investigation into money-laundering allegations at Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

The Kazakh tenge firmed 1.5 percent to around 270.4 per dollar after central bank interventions last week .

Nigeria’s central bank also injected dollars into the market on Friday to ease the liquidity squeeze on currency trading . The bank concludes a meeting on Tuesday but few expect a change in stance from the current policy of spending reserves to support the naira.

“Communication and transparency is at an all-time low, which leads consensus to expect the (central bank) to hold; few analysts call for a hike, some others even for a cut. We expect the CBN to remain on its unconventional path,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Mexico’s central bank should also hold rates steady to support a sluggish economy, but may signal readiness to tighten policy if the peso slump hits inflation.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao)