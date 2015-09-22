FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks squeezed by global growth and commodity worries

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* MSCI EM index fall for a second day as Europe buckles
China
    * Eastern Europe currencies nudge to 1-mnth highs vs euro
    * Hungary, Turkey central bank meetings in focus
    * Russia, South Africa lead stock declines as commods tumble

    LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares were back
under pressure on Tuesday as a fresh bout of weakness in
commodity markets fed festering worries about the health of the
global economy. 
    A third straight day of gains for Chinese stocks had looked
to have got the EM complex off to a solid start to the day, but
the mood quickly soured as oil, metals markets and stocks across
Europe buckled in virtual unison.
    South African and Russian markets  led
the way down with falls of 1.6 and 1.1 percent respectively due
to their heavy exposure to commodities.
    Polish, Hungarian, Czech and Romanian
shares also dropped to put MSCI's benchmark global emerging
market index in the red for a second day and down 0.5
percent.
    "Overnight Asian markets were relatively OK but now markets
have taken a turn for the worse again," said Peter de Bruin an
emerging market economist at ABN Amro in Amsterdam.
    "Some firms related to steel production have shown weak
results today but generally it is fear over emerging markets and
global growth again."
    Among eastern Europe's currency markets, the Polish zloty
and Hungarian forint inched to one-month highs against the euro
  as expectations continued to build of
another large dose of stimulus from the European Central Bank.
    Though they are not direct beneficiaries of the ECB's
support there is plenty of spillover for eastern Europe's
markets from Mario Draghi and his colleagues' actions. 
    Hungarian and Czech 10-year yields,
a proxy of their government's borrowing costs, are currently at
the lowest since May.
    Hungary's central bank meets later in the day. It is widely
expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 1.35 percent.
However, there will be focus on its new economic forecasts,
especially with the country currently a central routeway for
Syrian refugees heading to Europe.
    The Turkish lira firmed 0.3 percent against a broadly steady
U.S. dollar 
    Turkey's central bank also meets later. It too is expected
to keep its rates unchanged but investors are hoping it will
signal readiness to clamp down on inflation which remains above
its 7 percent upper target band.
    "The only thing that could happen (today) is the bank could
show it is taking a step towards more conventional monetary
policy," said Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman.
    Emerging assets also remain under pressure from the
likelihood of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate rise before end-2015
and expectations that flash China factory PMI due on Wednesday
will show activity languishing near 6-1/2-year lows.
    Though it looked to have flattened in European trading the
dollar had tested a 12-day high in Asia which had continued to
take its toll on hard pressed currencies like Malaysia's ringgit
 which has tumbled on the back of a deteriorating economy
and government corruption scandal.
    In emerging Europe, the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint
were a tad lower against the dollar but inched to one-month
highs against the euro . 

     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    811.71    -3.92   -0.48  -15.12     
       
 Czech Rep            974.61    -8.99   -0.91   +2.95     
       
 Poland           2158.10   -20.17   -0.93   -6.82     
       
 Hungary           21132.40  -106.43   -0.50  +27.04     
       
 Romania           7162.19   -50.73   -0.70   +1.12     
       
 Greece              682.38   -11.16   -1.61  -17.41     
       
 Russia             798.63   -10.15   -1.25   +1.00     
       
 South Africa   44704.21  -675.71   -1.49   +1.67     
        
 Turkey          75490.62  -370.09   -0.49  -11.93     
       
 China             3186.32   +29.78   +0.94   -1.49     
       
 India           25684.02  -508.96   -1.94   -6.60     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2015     
      
 Czech Rep      27.02     27.03   +0.01    +2.32      
     
 Poland          4.19      4.19   -0.14    +2.24      
     
 Hungary       310.11    310.13   +0.01    +2.05      
     
 Romania         4.42      4.42   -0.05    +1.36      
     
 Serbia        119.96    120.03   +0.06    +1.16      
     
 Russia            66.24     66.03   -0.32   -12.37      
     
 Kazakhstan       262.00    270.18   +3.12   -30.25      
     
 Ukraine           21.65     21.87   +1.00   -27.17      
     
 South Africa      13.57     13.46   -0.78   -14.77      
     
 Kenya            105.55    105.30   -0.24   -14.40      
     
 Israel             3.93      3.93   -0.01    -1.04      
     
 Turkey             3.01      3.01   -0.19   -22.50      
     
 China              6.38      6.37   -0.12    -2.67      
     
 India             65.84     65.68   -0.24    -4.27      
     
 Brazil             3.99      3.99   +0.00   -33.33      
     
 Mexico            16.74     16.66   -0.47   -11.92      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   429         5    .09  6 73.91 1   
        
            
 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.         
  
 close at 2130 GMT.            


    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
