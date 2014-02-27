FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble hits 5-yr trough vs dlr; hryvnia at all-time low
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble hits 5-yr trough vs dlr; hryvnia at all-time low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble sank to five-year lows versus the dollar on Thursday and held near record lows against the euro, hit by concern over Russia’s defiant response to the political turmoil in neighbouring Ukraine.

Ukraine’s hryvnia hit an all-time low against the dollar, while some sovereign bonds slipped as armed men in the Crimea peninsula seized the regional government headquarters and parliament and raised Russian flags.

The prospect of armed conflict spooked investors after Russia said it would defend the rights of its compatriots in a “strong and uncompromising” manner, while the defence ministry was quoted as saying fighter jets along Russia’s western borders had been put on combat alert.

“There are definitely fears about geo-politics, and the general mood towards emerging markets is not great. The concern is this could develop into a proper civil war in Ukraine that splits the country,” said Manik Narain, strategist at UBS.

“People are drawing parallels with the 2008 Russia-Georgia war.”

The rouble fell as low as 36.11 per dollar and held near record lows against the euro and its dollar-euro basket. The hryvnia fell to a new low of 10.66 per dollar, bringing its losses this year to around 20 percent.

The Turkish lira fell again, extending losses made after voice recordings purportedly of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in graft allegations emerged late on Tuesday, fanning political uncertainty weeks ahead of local elections.

The lira was down 0.7 percent at 2.24 per dollar.

The broader emerging equity index rose 0.4 percent , thanks to a rebound in Chinese shares.

Romania’s leu firmed slightly to 4.5090 per euro although investors were nervous about the political situation there after the ruling coalition broke up late on Tuesday.

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.