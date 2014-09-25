EMERGING MARKETS-Stronger dollar knocks emerging assets, Ukraine bonds extend gains

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A buoyant dollar kept emerging markets under pressure on Thursday, with many currencies at multi-month lows though ebbing military tensions allowed some Russian and Ukrainian assets to buck the trend.

The dollar is near four-year highs against a basket of currencies while U.S. Treasury yields resumed their rise on Wednesday, partly due to a reduction in safe-haven bids.

Military alliance NATO said on Wednesday it had observed a “significant” withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, enabling a bounce in Ukrainian and Russian asset prices.

Russia’s rouble-based equity index rose 0.4 percent to one-week highs, but gains were capped by a 5 percent fall in the Sistema conglomerate’s shares after a court upheld a recent ruling on its chairman’s house arrest.

Sistema’s dollar bonds fell half a cent.

The rouble too pulled back from Wednesday’s 1 percent rise as dollar strength bit.

The dollar also hurt other emerging assets, with MSCI’s emerging equity index down 0.2 percent to stand just off three-month lows. Economies with large current account deficits and weak growth are starting to feel the pain.

The Turkish lira and South African rand fell around a half percent, with the latter at seven-month lows against the dollar while the former stands just off six-month lows.

Most Asian currencies also weakened, with the Philippine peso hitting a five-month low, as recent data across the region has confirmed slowing growth, especially in China.

These factors along with pre-election uncertainty also pushed the Brazilian real to seven-month lows on Wednesday, forcing the central bank to step in with support.

“Emerging markets, and especially those countries with deficits, are under pressure from the Fed and China. The usual suspects, Turkey and South Africa, are getting hit the most,” said Stanislava Pravdova, an analyst with Danske Bank.

The lira was jittery before a central bank meeting that is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold, though some fear the bank, under political pressure, could again cut the ceiling of the overnight rates corridor despite above-target inflation. Turkish rates/inflation GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/tev24s

“The recent deterioration in external market conditions and the adverse course of both headline and core inflation indicators point to a need for a more cautious stance,” Unicredit analysts wrote.

“Another cut of the ceiling would not be welcome at this stage, as not only will it fuel credit growth further above target, but also reduce the (central bank‘s) ability to conduct effective liquidity tightening in the future if needed. What’s more it risks damaging Turkey’s risk perception meaningfully.”

Elsewhere in emerging Europe, the mood was more positive, with Polish, Czech and Greek equity markets rebounding strongly with gains of around 1 percent though currencies weakened against the euro .

Pravdova said the de-escalation of Ukraine tensions would benefit the region though it continues to be pressured by weak growth at home and in the euro zone which will necessitate action by local central banks.

Poland for instance looks set to ease policy in October, with bond curves reflecting this expectation.

“You can see the relief (from Ukraine) in the central European markets but they need to address further monetary easing; the weak European data is having an impact,” she added.

The Czech central bank however is expected to keep interest rates on hold later in the day though some analysts expect easing measures in coming months.

Ukrainian assets meanwhile extended gains, with its 2023 dollar bond up 1 cent to a nine-day high. Its average yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries tightened by 88 basis points on Wednesday on the EMBI Global index.

Ukraine’s deputy finance minister Vitaly Lisovenko told Reuters on Wednesday Kiev was not currently considering restructuring debt.

