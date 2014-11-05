EMERGING MARKETS-Oil price tumble highlights performance divide in emerging markets

* Russian currency, stocks hit by oil price fall

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil’s tumble to new four-year lows on Wednesday prompted a heavy selloff of stocks and bonds in energy-producing emerging markets from the Middle East to Russia, while importer countries like India enjoyed the prospect of cheaper fuel.

Expectations that the oil price will remain weak is creating a sharp divergence between emerging markets that export energy and those that import, with asset managers starting to shift investments to the latter.

“We’re going to start seeing some secondary effects of the oil price,” said Ilan Solot, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in London.

“When oil falls the first thing people do is short the oil exporters, then the next move is thinking who is going to benefit.”

Most emerging currencies were weaker against the dollar, with the Russian rouble hitting fresh new lows after the central bank capped daily exchange rate interventions.

In one of the countries most reliant on oil and gas exports, the energy-heavy Moscow bourse tumbled more than 3 percent as Brent crude fell towards $82 a barrel.

Saudi stocks fell 1 percent, extending Tuesday’s 3 percent loss while Kuwait’s main index slumped 1.5 percent to three-month lows. Dubai’s bourse fell 3 percent at one point, led by shares in property developers.

The oil price drop has slowed stock market gains in the Gulf. UAE and Qatar have been among the best emerging market performers so far this year with dollar-based gains of 20-30 percent, while Saudi Arabia is still up around 12 percent.

“The fall in oil prices is providing a headwind to these markets. Exposure for the most part here is not through oil companies but through sectors such as real estate and those are being perceived as very vulnerable,” said Julian Mayo, a portfolio manager at Charlemagne Capital in London.

Nigerian stocks fell 1 percent to new 13-month lows .

Oil prices are already below the budgetary breakeven levels for many oil exporters, with Russia estimated to need $100 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Venezuela need oil at $92, $124 and $117 respectively to balance their budgets, according to Thomson Reuters data. That means those countries will have less cash available to repay debts and some may have to borrow more.

GOOD NEWS FOR MANY

The oil price fall is good news for many, with Indian shares soaring to their fourth straight record high, underpinned by reform efforts and huge foreign investor interest.

Turkish and Asian markets are not benefiting as much, the latter held back by a slowing China. Turkey is vulnerable because of its reliance on foreign capital flows as rising U.S. yields pull investor interest away from emerging markets.

Maarten-Jan Bakkum, of ING Investment Management highlighted a divide within the energy importers’ group, with reform a key variable.

“Turkey for instance ... is a fundamentally weak story. There’s no reform, there’s political risk,” he said.

“I would say because the oil price is coming down the market is not underperforming, but it’s struggling to do really well.”

Russia’s rouble fell more than 2 percent as the central bank said it would cap daily interventions to $350 million, a fraction of the $2.5 billion it had been spending per day in recent weeks to prop up the currency.

“On the positive side, today’s decision should allow the central bank to maintain its FX reserves as the strategy of supporting the domestic currency is a costly and often ineffective one,” Unicredit analysts said.

“But given unfavourable global sentiment, the rouble is likely to weaken further in the near term.”

Nigeria’s naira fell a quarter percent to 8-1/2 month lows , a day after its central bank intervened.

Middle Eastern currencies are for the most part pegged but the oil price drop was causing a move in Saudi riyal forwards. The riyal fell in the forwards market to its lowest since Oct. 21, when the market was jolted by a sudden move caused by investor outflows.

One-year dollar/Saudi forwards jumped to a session high of 86 points, having closed Monday at 64 points and on Sunday at 20 points. Saudi 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) have also risen around 20 bps from late September levels, in line with oil’s decline.

On bonds, dollar debt from oil exporters such as Venezuela, Ecuador and Angola are suffering as investors are starting to fret about their ability to repay debt

Angolan bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries -- a measure of the premium that investors’ demand to hold Angolan debt compared to the safe haven asset -- widened 19 basis points on the EMBI Global bond index while Ecuadorean spreads widened 12 bps after a 30 bps-plus move on Tuesday.

Spreads on the underlying index were flat at 336 bps.

