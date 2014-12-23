FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-China gloom halts EM rally, rouble powers on
December 23, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-China gloom halts EM rally, rouble powers on

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Chinese shares post biggest drop in two weeks
    * Rouble extends rebound, up almost 3 percent
    * Oil holds above $60

    By Marc Jones
    LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Weak sentiment in China halted a four-day rally
in emerging market stocks on Tuesday, though there was no stopping the resurgent
rouble as steadier oil and central bank muscle-flexing lifted it to a two-week
high.
    The MSCI emerging stocks benchmark was down 0.5 percent after
falls of as much as 4 percent in bank and infrastructure firms' shares had seen
Chinese bourses post their biggest daily drop in two weeks. 
    In Europe, trading was heavily reduced ahead of the Christmas break but
there was continued focus on a rebound in Russian assets, hammered in recent
weeks by the plunge in oil prices and tensions with the West over Ukraine.
    With oil holding above $60 a barrel and Russian banks and exporters
said to be selling hard currency on the orders of the central bank, the rouble
was up 2.8 percent against the dollar in its fourth rise in five
days.
    Dollar-denominated stocks also climbed 1.7 percent as they took
their gain over the last week to a staggering 45 percent, and Russian bond
 markets rose too as their outperformance continued. 
    "It is difficult to get of sense of what has happened over the last week; it
went from a crazy sell-off to flattening off in a day and now coming back
again," said Regis Chatellier, Director EM Sovereign Credit Strategy at Societe
Generale.
    "What it important in my view is that oil has stopped falling, and that has
an important psychological impact for emerging markets."
    Greece, which is now part of the main emerging market indices, was also in
the spotlight as its parliament failed to elect a new president at the second
time of asking. 
    If it fails again in the final round of voting next week, it will trigger a
general election in February. That could bring the anti-IMF/EU bailout Syriza
party to power and revive fears about Greece's future in the euro.
 
    Greek bond yields rose back above 8.1 percent while Athens'
main stock market tumbled 1.5 percent, hovering near a 1-1/2 year low.
    Elsewhere, the steadying of oil prices at around $60 a barrel helped keep
the main Middle Eastern stock markets in tight ranges, though emerging
market currencies were broadly a touch lower against the dollar.
    In eastern Europe, the Polish zloty edged back towards 15-month lows after
data showed a surprise fall in retail sales and slightly higher-than-expected
unemployment in November. 
    Most central banks in the region have cut interest rates to record lows and
some analysts are pencilling in more, especially if the ECB begins a QE
programme.
    Hungary's central bank has pledged to keep its record-low 2.1 percent base
rate unchanged until the end of next year as growth in central Europe's most
indebted economy is set to slow.
    The bank will publish the minutes of its December policy meeting at 1300
GMT.    
        
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg            
                                                     on year            
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    952.91    -4.66   -0.49   -4.96             
 Czech Rep            954.36    -2.61   -0.27   -3.51             
 Poland           2329.35    +7.52   +0.32   -2.98             
 Hungary           16547.23    +6.74   +0.04  -10.86             
 Romania           6916.66    -7.56   -0.11   +6.51             
 Greece              846.99   -20.85   -2.40  -27.15             
 Russia             824.94   +13.91   +1.72  -40.58             
 South Africa   43636.40   +53.20   +0.12   +5.19              
 Turkey          84547.96  -595.80   -0.70  +24.70             
 China             3035.01   -92.44   -2.96  +43.43             
 India           27506.46  -195.33   -0.71  +29.93             
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local              
                                   close   currency currency            
                                           % change % change            
                                                    in 2014            
 Czech Rep      27.61     27.56   -0.19    -1.01            
 Poland          4.27      4.26   -0.35    -2.92            
 Hungary       313.79    313.59   -0.06    -5.36            
 Romania         4.47      4.47   -0.13    -0.31            
 Serbia        121.50    121.00   -0.41    -5.76            
 Russia            54.61     55.62   +1.84   -39.78            
 Kazakhstan       182.25    182.55   +0.16   -15.34            
 Ukraine           15.86     15.86   +0.00   -48.10            
 South Africa      11.58     11.57   -0.08    -9.77            
 Kenya             90.35     90.25   -0.11    -4.59            
 Israel             3.91      3.91   -0.10   -11.36            
 Turkey             2.32      2.31   -0.16    -7.44            
 China              6.23      6.22   -0.07    -2.76            
 India             63.31     63.22   -0.14    -2.38            
 Brazil             2.67      2.66   -0.05   -11.39            
 Mexico            14.64     14.65   +0.10   -10.98            
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index             
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   401         -1   0.01   662.67             
            
 All data taken from Reuters at 1051 GMT.            
 Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.            
 close at 2130 GMT.            
            

    For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
    For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
    For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see 
    For TURKISH market report, see 
    For RUSSIAN market report, see )

 (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
