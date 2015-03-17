EMERGING MARKETS-China leads emerging equity gains; currencies rise as dollar eases

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose 0.7 percent on Tuesday, lifted by Chinese shares at seven-year highs and weaker U.S. data that fuelled expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain cautious about raising interest rates.

Downbeat U.S. manufacturing and housing data have caused the dollar index to ease off recent 11 1/2-year highs and Treasury prices to rise before the start of the Fed’s two-day meeting

That, along with hopes of more stimulus from China, have boosted emerging market assets. Shanghai shares jumped 1.6 percent to their highest since May 2008. India, Turkey and South Africa rose around 1 percent . South Korea jumped 2 percent.

Emerging market currencies also firmed slightly. The Turkish lira gained 0.3 percent to the dollar before a central bank meeting that is expected to leave interest rates on hold, after strident criticism of monetary policy by President Tayyip Erdogan drove the currency to record lows.

However, government ministers’ comments supporting the central bank and Erdogan’s recent silence have raised expectations rates will remain on hold.

“Keeping rates on hold ... would provide the battered Turkish currency with much needed respite, especially ahead of the crucial Fed meeting on Wednesday,” Rabobank analysts said in a note.

Among Turkish stocks, the best performing was Turkcell, which jumped 1.6 percent on news that Russia’s Alfa Telecom had bid $2.8 billion for a stake.

Russian stocks too were higher as oil rose above $54 a barrel, with the dollar-denominated index up 1.5 percent. The rouble rose.

“Everything points to the fact that the rouble has stabilised. The central bank cut rates last week and that didn’t have a big impact on the rouble,” said Liza Ermolenko, an economist at Capital Economics.

Ukraine’s five-year credit default swaps surged to six-year highs over 4,400 basis points, according to Markit. Ermolenko linked that to fears investors would have to take a bigger writedown during debt restructuring than they had previously expected.

Ukraine Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said last week that bondholders would be asked to take maturity extensions and coupon and principal reductions as part of the restructuring. She is due to meet creditors in New York and London from the end of this week.

Ermolenko said there appeared to be a big gap between “what creditors were expecting and what Ukraine is preparing to do.”

Earlier, Indonesia’s central bank kept interest rates on hold at 7.5 percent. The rupiah was up half a percent on the day, just off 17-year highs

